Officers climb onto roof of Dundee police van to arrest woman after disturbance at flat

Officers climbed onto the roof of a police van to arrest a woman after a disturbance at a flat in Dundee.

Several police units were called to Arthurstone Terrace in Stobswell at around 9am on Friday.

Locals watched on as two officers climbed on top of a van to help detain the woman, who was seen hanging down from a window, while other officers helped from inside the flat.

One other woman was arrested at the scene.

One resident, who did not wish to be named, told of his shock at watching the incident unfold.

‘Lots of screaming’ during Arthurstone Terrace disturbance

He said: “I woke to hear lots of screaming and shouting before the police arrived on the scene.

“There was then screaming in the street and I saw folk looking up to our block.

“The police moved the van under the window to climb up.

“I was in total shock at what was going on.”

One man who drove past the scene said: “I first noticed a police van parked on the corner of Arthurstone Terrace, just along from the Albert Street traffic lights.

“There were around three police cars and a couple of vans parked on the street and you could see officers standing outside the front door of a flat.

“Police were taking a woman from the flat into a police car.”

Two women arrested

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “About 8.10am on Friday, we were called to a report of a disturbance in premises at Arthurstone Terrace, Dundee.

“Officers attended two women aged 23 and 39 were arrested in connection with the disturbance.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”