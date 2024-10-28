Man, 29, charged after ‘approaching child’ at Dundee park during football game

A 29-year-old man has been charged after allegedly approaching a child at a Dundee park during a children’s football match.

Police were called to Fairmuir Park shortly before 11am on Saturday.

A youth football match was taking place at the time of the alleged incident.

It prompted a number of clubs to issue a warning to parents.

Man due in court over Fairmuir Park ‘incident’

The man is due to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court on Monday.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 10.45am on Saturday, we received a report of a man approaching a child at Fairmuir Park in Dundee.

“Officers attended and a 29-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

“He is due to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court on Monday.”