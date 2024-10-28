Dundee Man, 29, charged after ‘approaching child’ at Dundee park during football game Police were called to Fairmuir Park on Saturday morning. By Chloe Burrell October 28 2024, 1:24pm October 28 2024, 1:24pm Share Man, 29, charged after ‘approaching child’ at Dundee park during football game Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/dundee/5112138/man-charged-approaching-child-fairmuir-park-dundee/ Copy Link Fairmuir Park in Dundee. Image: DC Thomson A 29-year-old man has been charged after allegedly approaching a child at a Dundee park during a children’s football match. Police were called to Fairmuir Park shortly before 11am on Saturday. A youth football match was taking place at the time of the alleged incident. It prompted a number of clubs to issue a warning to parents. Man due in court over Fairmuir Park ‘incident’ The man is due to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court on Monday. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 10.45am on Saturday, we received a report of a man approaching a child at Fairmuir Park in Dundee. “Officers attended and a 29-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with the incident. “He is due to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court on Monday.”