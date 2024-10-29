Dundee primary school closure plans on hold amid Catholic community concerns

A public consultation on plans to close a Dundee primary school has been put on hold after concerns were raised by the city’s Catholic community.

Councillors on the local authority’s education committee had been asked to formally approve a consultation on proposals to permanently close St Pius Primary School.

This would’ve been held between November 4 and December 17.

But at a meeting on Monday night, the proposals were criticised by former head teacher of St Paul’s Academy Teresa Little.

Speaking as a representative of the Catholic Church, she said: “We are concerned about the possible removal of Catholic provision in this area and the impact it could have in the parish and the community.

“This would create a further geographical imbalance in the provision of Catholic education across the city.”

Labour councillor Kevin Keenan also called for further discussion to be held.

Committee members subsequently agreed to defer the public consultation. The proposals will go before councillors again at a later date.

Why are the council proposing the closure?

Council chiefs say the school roll of St Pius has been in decline for several years and is not projected to increase.

If the school were to close, the local authority would save £911,800 in the 2027/28 financial year onwards.

Around £571,000 would be saved in the 2026/27 financial year.

The catchment area for St Francis RC Primary School would subsequently be expanded to accommodate pupils who fall under the St Pius area.

With the exception of the Edwardian and Victorian primary school buildings in Dundee, St Pius is one of the oldest in the city.

And council officers say the financial investment required to maintain appropriate levels of condition and suitability have become greater year on year.