Dundee primary school closure plans on hold amid Catholic community concerns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Dundee primary school closure plans on hold amid Catholic community concerns

Dundee City Council are proposing to shut St Pius Primary.

By Liam Rutherford Local Democracy Reporter
St Pius Primary School. Image: DC Thomson.
St Pius Primary School. Image: DC Thomson.

A public consultation on plans to close a Dundee primary school has been put on hold after concerns were raised by the city’s Catholic community.

Councillors on the local authority’s education committee had been asked to formally approve a consultation on proposals to permanently close St Pius Primary School.

This would’ve been held between November 4 and December 17.

But at a meeting on Monday night, the proposals were criticised by former head teacher of St Paul’s Academy Teresa Little.

Speaking as a representative of the Catholic Church, she said: “We are concerned about the possible removal of Catholic provision in this area and the impact it could have in the parish and the community.

Teresa Little. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

“This would create a further geographical imbalance in the provision of Catholic education across the city.”

Labour councillor Kevin Keenan also called for further discussion to be held.

Committee members subsequently agreed to defer the public consultation. The proposals will go before councillors again at a later date.

Why are the council proposing the closure?

Council chiefs say the school roll of St Pius has been in decline for several years and is not projected to increase.

If the school were to close, the local authority would save £911,800 in the 2027/28 financial year onwards.

Around £571,000 would be saved in the 2026/27 financial year.

The catchment area for St Francis RC Primary School would subsequently be expanded to accommodate pupils who fall under the St Pius area.

St Francis Primary (located at the North East Campus) could accommodate the extra pupils. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

With the exception of the Edwardian and Victorian primary school buildings in Dundee, St Pius is one of the oldest in the city.

And council officers say the financial investment required to maintain appropriate levels of condition and suitability have become greater year on year.

More from Dundee

Valerii Parchynskyi and Anastasiia Parchynska outside Kyivsmak at the bottom of Hilltown
Ukrainian couple expand Dundee grocery shop into cafe just months after opening
Courier/Tele News. General view of Kirkton. Picture shows; exterior of Kirkton Community Centre and Library, Dundee. Tuesday, 11th April, 2017.
Kirkton Community Centre set for demolition as new purpose-built facility planned
David Duncan
Dundee predator pensioner jailed for child sex crimes across Tayside and Fife
Fire were set off in the 2023 Kirkton riots.
Bid to get rid of 'fire-risk' rubbish in Kirkton before Halloween after years of…
4
Dundee Sheriff Court.
Man in court accused of 'stealing' two-year-old child in Dundee park
Shawn Divin was reported missing on Monday. Image: Police Scotland
Police searching for man last seen in Dundee city centre
Broughty Ferry Beach as seen by a drone. Image: Steve Brown / DC Thomson
Broughty Ferry homeowner takes roof garden fight to Holyrood
8
Kyle Falconer and Laura Wilde marry in Edinburgh
The View singer Kyle Falconer gets married in 'perfect' Halloween-themed wedding
Left to right: Danni Menzies, Caz Milligan and Kirsten Cameron.
14 of the biggest social media influencers in Tayside, Fife and Stirling
18
Fairmuir Park in Dundee.
Man, 29, charged after 'approaching child' at Dundee park during football game

Conversation