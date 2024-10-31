No requests for Dundee fireworks ban despite Halloween disorder fears

Dundee City Council has received no requests for a fireworks ban to be implemented in the city despite concerns over Halloween disorder.

In June last year local authorities in Scotland were given new powers to allow them to introduce so-called firework control zones (FCZ).

These would make it illegal for any member of the public to ignite fireworks in the designated areas, including in their own garden.

Those caught breaking the ban could face a fine of up to £5,000 or six months in prison.

The new powers came in the aftermath the Kirkton riots – a night which saw fireworks thrown at police, several fires started and St Paul’s RC Academy smashed up.

However, requests for FCZs to be considered by councils must be made by local residents (25 signatures required), a welfare group or a community council.

And despite concerns over repeated Halloween disorder, no such application has been made for any area in Dundee.

A spokesperson for the local authority said: “Last year, the council approved a process for creating a fireworks control zone, which would include consultation if a zone was proposed.

“No fireworks control zones have been proposed in Dundee and therefore no formal consultation has taken place.”

Labour councillor Kevin Keenan, who represents the Strathmartine ward Kirkton falls under, said he feared such a ban would only act as an incentive for people to defy it.

“I wasn’t overly in favour of a control zone given that it might’ve been a rag to the bull”, he said.

“There’s a lot of work going on in the background with the fire service and police to ensure there is no trouble.

“People in the area are getting really fed with the minority that are causing trouble and are hoping for a more peaceful night.”