No requests for Dundee fireworks ban despite Halloween disorder fears

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

No requests for Dundee fireworks ban despite Halloween disorder fears

Last year local authorities in Scotland were given new powers to allow them to introduce so-called firework control zones.

By Laura Devlin
Dundee fireworks mayhem Kirkton riots in October 2022.
Riots took over Kirkton on Halloween. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Dundee City Council has received no requests for a fireworks ban to be implemented in the city despite concerns over Halloween disorder.

In June last year local authorities in Scotland were given new powers to allow them to introduce so-called firework control zones (FCZ).

These would make it illegal for any member of the public to ignite fireworks in the designated areas, including in their own garden.

Those caught breaking the ban could face a fine of up to £5,000 or six months in prison.

The new powers came in the aftermath the Kirkton riots – a night which saw fireworks thrown at police, several fires started and St Paul’s RC Academy smashed up.

Kirkton, Dundee, fireworks night
The scene in Kirkton after a night of chaos in 2022. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

However, requests for FCZs to be considered by councils must be made by local residents (25 signatures required), a welfare group or a community council.

And despite concerns over repeated Halloween disorder, no such application has been made for any area in Dundee.

A spokesperson for the local authority said: “Last year, the council approved a process for creating a fireworks control zone, which would include consultation if a zone was proposed.

“No fireworks control zones have been proposed in Dundee and therefore no formal consultation has taken place.”

kirkton riot
Further disorder was seen last year. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

Labour councillor Kevin Keenan, who represents the Strathmartine ward Kirkton falls under, said he feared such a ban would only act as an incentive for people to defy it.

“I wasn’t overly in favour of a control zone given that it might’ve been a rag to the bull”, he said.

“There’s a lot of work going on in the background with the fire service and police to ensure there is no trouble.

“People in the area are getting really fed with the minority that are causing trouble and are hoping for a more peaceful night.”

More from Dundee

Manel and Gavin Borthwick on their wedding day in 2021. Image: Gavin Borthwick
Husband pays tribute to Dundee teacher and handbag-loving 'diva' who died aged 43
Lucian McIvor
Tayport stalker 'Cupid' plagued ex-partner for six months, years after break-up
JD Sports bag
Police watched handover of JD Sports bag full of dirty cash in Dundee
The Selkie owner Kelly Fairweather. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Dundee restaurant owner to raise prices in response to budget tax hikes
3
Councillor Stewart Hunter, Children, Families and Communities Convener.
Dundee education chief hits out at 'unfair' claims school is downplaying police incidents
St Johnstone Fans napkin protest
St Johnstone ultras explain bizarre napkin protest at Dens Park
6
Hilltown car fire
Crews tackle 'fierce' car fire in Dundee
Chancellor Rachel Reeves leaves 11 Downing Street with her ministerial red box before delivering her first Budget. Image: Jordan Pettitt/PA Wire
Uncertainty over levelling up cash for Perth and Dunfermline after Budget
Morgan Academy.
Morgan Academy in Dundee shuts due to power outage
An artist's impression of the £100m East End community campus. Supplied by Miller Holmes architect
'Stigma' fears raised over plans to relocate community facilities to new £100m Dundee school…
4

Conversation