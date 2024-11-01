Dundee and Angus College boss welcomes secured £20m levelling up cash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Dundee and Angus College boss welcomes secured £20m levelling up cash

The money looked to be in doubt as Chancellor Rachel Reeves failed to mention levelling up during Wednesday's budget.

By Laura Devlin
Principal Simon Hewitt outside the Gardyne Campus in Dundee. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Principal Simon Hewitt outside the Gardyne Campus in Dundee. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

The boss of Dundee and Angus College has welcomed confirmation that levelling up funding has been secured.

The previous Conservative government had promised Dundee £20m worth of levelling up money during a ministerial visit to the city earlier this year.

Dundee and Angus College had been earmarked £5m which was expected to go towards a new campus providing opportunities in the green and energy transition sectors.

But the money looked to be in doubt as the new Labour government repeatedly refused to confirm if the pledge would be honoured.

These fears were heightened when Chancellor Rachel Reeves failed to mention levelling up once during her budget on Wednesday.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves leaves 11 Downing Street with her ministerial red box before delivering her first Budget. Image: Jordan Pettitt/PA Wire.

A spending document published after the budget also revealed the government was “minded to cancel unfunded levelling up culture and capital projects…announced at spring Budget 2024.”

However, just a few hours later, the government said the £20m projects in Dundee will go ahead after all. The money is now named “community regeneration funds”.

‘We are an ambitious college’

This was welcomed by principle of Dundee and Angus College Simon Hewitt.

“This is really great news not just for the college but for the wider region”, he said.

“Investment is needed. We are an ambitious college and we need facilities that match that ambition.

“There is a whole range of plans and this would absolutely help us.”

The college is still awaiting full details of the funding, however, and is liaising with the government on the specifics of the pledge.

Simon Hewitt has welcomed the funding. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

Mr Hewitt added: “The devil is in the detail though and the sooner we get clarity, the better.”

The £20m promised for Dundee also included £1.2m for the new Dundee Museum of Transport.

The tourist attraction is hoping to move from its current home at Market Mews to the Maryfield tram depot.

A further £2m was pledged towards the regeneration of Dundee city centre, whilst £3m was earmarked for a new Waterfront office block.

More from Dundee

Technology tested in Dundee could be used in future missions to the Moon or Mars. Image: Nasa
Why Nasa is bringing new research centre to Dundee
The outside of the Dundee Olympia
Solicitors who advised Grenfell and Manchester Arena inquiries appointed to Dundee Olympia probe
Danielle Lee
Nursery manager glassed casino punter in Dundee over 'ageist' comments
Douglas Murray
Raging golfer broke 'ball thief's' thumb with driver at Dundee golf course
A fire was started next to a shelter at Beauly Square in Kirkton. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Bins set on fire in Kirkton as police tackle more Halloween disorder
3
collapsed wall at Clatto County Park
Injury fears after wall collapses at Dundee's Clatto Country Park
Lorraine Scullin scooped the £50K jackpot on Sunday
Lucky Dundee woman scoops £50,000 jackpot at Mecca Bingo
Tributes paid for the former Dundee United secretary, Helen Lindsay
Dundee United tribute to secretary who played 'essential' role during Jim McLean era
Ben Douglas
Perth health worker stole drugs from Ninewells for years
The inside lane of the Scott Fyffe Roundabout is coned off.
Roadworks causing delays of up to 45 minutes at Dundee roundabout
7

Conversation