Dundee and Angus College boss welcomes secured £20m levelling up cash

The boss of Dundee and Angus College has welcomed confirmation that levelling up funding has been secured.

The previous Conservative government had promised Dundee £20m worth of levelling up money during a ministerial visit to the city earlier this year.

Dundee and Angus College had been earmarked £5m which was expected to go towards a new campus providing opportunities in the green and energy transition sectors.

But the money looked to be in doubt as the new Labour government repeatedly refused to confirm if the pledge would be honoured.

These fears were heightened when Chancellor Rachel Reeves failed to mention levelling up once during her budget on Wednesday.

A spending document published after the budget also revealed the government was “minded to cancel unfunded levelling up culture and capital projects…announced at spring Budget 2024.”

However, just a few hours later, the government said the £20m projects in Dundee will go ahead after all. The money is now named “community regeneration funds”.

‘We are an ambitious college’

This was welcomed by principle of Dundee and Angus College Simon Hewitt.

“This is really great news not just for the college but for the wider region”, he said.

“Investment is needed. We are an ambitious college and we need facilities that match that ambition.

“There is a whole range of plans and this would absolutely help us.”

The college is still awaiting full details of the funding, however, and is liaising with the government on the specifics of the pledge.

Mr Hewitt added: “The devil is in the detail though and the sooner we get clarity, the better.”

The £20m promised for Dundee also included £1.2m for the new Dundee Museum of Transport.

The tourist attraction is hoping to move from its current home at Market Mews to the Maryfield tram depot.

A further £2m was pledged towards the regeneration of Dundee city centre, whilst £3m was earmarked for a new Waterfront office block.