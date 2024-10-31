Bins set on fire in Kirkton as police tackle more Halloween disorder

Bins have been set on fire by groups of youths as police tackle another night of Halloween disorder in Kirkton.

Firefighters have been called to put out several blazes in the area around the Beauly shops on the Dundee estate.

At one point, officers also formed a barricade around the Asda supermarket.

There has been a large police presence following significant trouble in recent years, with officers patrolling in both marked and unmarked vehicles.

The first flashpoint came at around 7.30pm, when a wheelie bin was set on fire next to a shelter at Beauly Square.

Police officers guarded the scene until a fire crew arrived and it was quickly put out.

At around 8.45pm, another bin was set on fire on the road outside the shops with police blocking the street until firefighters arrived, as a large group of youngsters gathered to watch.

Soon after, a bonfire was started on Keswick Terrace with youths seen piling blue wheelie bins onto the blaze.

Then, just before 10pm, seven police vans were seen parked outside the Asda supermarket with blue lights on.

Officers appeared to form a barricade around the perimeter of the shop but it is unclear why.

On a number of other occasions, police were seen driving in the area with blue lights on, but most incidents appeared to be contained.

A number of fireworks have also been set off throughout the night.

‘We hoped there would be no trouble’

It comes as families have been out guising in the area.

One woman, who was out with her children, said: “We hoped there would be no trouble tonight.

“We wanted to be able to take the children out guising and let them have fun.

“It feels like there is anxiety in the area.”

Another onlooker said while it seemed to be “simmering”, there had not been a repeat of the level of trouble seen in previous years.

Ahead of Halloween, a community clean-up was held in a bid to remove “fire-risk” items from Kirkton streets.

Eleven empty houses in the area also had shutters put on them in an attempt to prevent them from being targeted.