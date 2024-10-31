Bins set on fire in Kirkton as police tackle more Halloween disorder

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Bins set on fire in Kirkton as police tackle more Halloween disorder

Officers have been called to several incidents on the Dundee estate.

By Lindsey Hamilton
A fire was started next to a shelter at Beauly Square in Kirkton. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
A fire was started next to a shelter at Beauly Square in Kirkton. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Bins have been set on fire by groups of youths as police tackle another night of Halloween disorder in Kirkton.

Firefighters have been called to put out several blazes in the area around the Beauly shops on the Dundee estate.

At one point, officers also formed a barricade around the Asda supermarket.

There has been a large police presence following significant trouble in recent years, with officers patrolling in both marked and unmarked vehicles.

The first flashpoint came at around 7.30pm, when a wheelie bin was set on fire next to a shelter at Beauly Square.

Police officers guarded the scene until a fire crew arrived and it was quickly put out.

The Beauly Square blaze. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Police monitored the fire until firefighters arrived. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Bins were set alight. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
A fire crew at the scene. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

At around 8.45pm, another bin was set on fire on the road outside the shops with police blocking the street until firefighters arrived, as a large group of youngsters gathered to watch.

Soon after, a bonfire was started on Keswick Terrace with youths seen piling blue wheelie bins onto the blaze.

Then, just before 10pm, seven police vans were seen parked outside the Asda supermarket with blue lights on.

Officers appeared to form a barricade around the perimeter of the shop but it is unclear why.

On a number of other occasions, police were seen driving in the area with blue lights on, but most incidents appeared to be contained.

A number of fireworks have also been set off throughout the night.

‘We hoped there would be no trouble’

It comes as families have been out guising in the area.

One woman, who was out with her children, said: “We hoped there would be no trouble tonight.

“We wanted to be able to take the children out guising and let them have fun.

“It feels like there is anxiety in the area.”

Another onlooker said while it seemed to be “simmering”, there had not been a repeat of the level of trouble seen in previous years.

Officers appeared to form a barricade outside Asda. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Police vans outside Asda. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Another bin alight near the Kirkton shops. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Police and firefighters in Kirkton. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Police monitoring the situation outside the Beauly shops. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Youths seen piling blue bins onto a bonfire. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Ahead of Halloween, a community clean-up was held in a bid to remove “fire-risk” items from Kirkton streets.

Eleven empty houses in the area also had shutters put on them in an attempt to prevent them from being targeted.

More from Dundee

collapsed wall at Clatto County Park
Injury fears after wall collapses at Dundee's Clatto Country Park
Lorraine Scullin scooped the £50K jackpot on Sunday
Lucky Dundee woman scoops £50,000 jackpot at Mecca Bingo
Tributes paid for the former Dundee United secretary, Helen Lindsay
Dundee United tribute to secretary who played 'essential' role during Jim McLean era
Ben Douglas
Perth health worker stole drugs from Ninewells for years
The inside lane of the Scott Fyffe Roundabout is coned off.
Roadworks causing delays of up to 45 minutes at Dundee roundabout
7
Natalie Elliot
Dundee woman who blamed partying drug users for crypto scam is sentenced
Manel and Gavin Borthwick on their wedding day in 2021. Image: Gavin Borthwick
Husband pays tribute to Dundee teacher and handbag-loving 'diva' who died aged 43
Lucian McIvor
Tayport stalker 'Cupid' plagued ex-partner for six months, years after break-up
Dundee fireworks mayhem Kirkton riots in October 2022.
No requests for Dundee fireworks ban despite Halloween disorder fears
7
JD Sports bag
Police watched handover of JD Sports bag full of dirty cash in Dundee

Conversation