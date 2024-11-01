Dundee Best pictures as D&A College students celebrate graduations Students received their awards at the Caird Hall on Friday. A day of celebration at the Dundee & Angus College graduation ceremony! Congratulations to all the graduates on this remarkable achievement! Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson By Katherine Ferries & Ben MacDonald November 1 2024, 7:15pm November 1 2024, 7:15pm Share Best pictures as D&A College students celebrate graduations Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/dundee/5115674/d-and-a-college-graduations-2024-photo-gallery/ Copy Link 0 comment Students from D&A College have celebrated their graduations. A ceremony was held at the Caird Hall on Friday. Students who have successfully completed an advanced course at SCQF level 7 and above and have left college received their honours. After the ceremony, graduates took to City Square to celebrate their achievements with classmates, friends and lecturers. Our photographer Kim Cessford was on hand to bring you the best pictures from the college’s November graduations. Left to right: Andy Curran, Andy (Jnr) Curran, Tammi Lavery, Jacqui McComiskie, and Bradley McComiskie at Caird Hall, City Square, Dundee. Left to right: Robert Wilson, Demi Wilson and Steven Hughes Anthony Eadie and his daughter Bella (7) Left to right: Steff Robertson, Bradley Vannet, Freya Vannet and Kevin Vannet Creativity and hard work have paid off! Congratulations to Jessica Stacey, Darci Kidd, and Briar Herd on achieving their HND in Contemporary Arts! The procession was led by the piper after the ceremony. One for the album Connal Crighton and Amy Barr (HND Contemporary Arts) Celebrating Demi Wilson’s graduation alongside proud supporters Jacqueline Geekie and Steven Hughes! The moment has arrived! New graduates walk out, filled with hope and dreams for the future. A proud day for the Cowie family! Left to right: Leslie Cowie, Elizabeth Cowie, Tamarra Cowie (HNC Business), Kari Cowie and Helen Christie. A day filled with joy, pride, and achievement as D&A College bids farewell to its accomplished grads “A day to celebrate achievements, friendships, and memories made at D&A College. Congratulations, grads! Surrounded by love and support, new graduates embrace the moment with heartfelt hugs! Cheers and laughter fill the air as new graduates emerge, celebrating the next chapter of their lives! Celebrating excellence! This year’s graduates proudly showcase their HND Next Generation awards. Chelsie Bruce (HND Animal Care) An unforgettable day of success and celebration for D&A College’s newest graduates! Niamh Baines and Brenda Baines (HNC Healthcare Practice) Celebrating Adele Layton’s exceptional work in PDA Acute and Community Care! Stephen Donald, Colleen Marr and Robert Donald Brian Stillwell is cooking up success! Celebrating his achievements in HNC Professional Cookery and the bright future ahead! Congratulations to Chelsie Bruce and Jessica Pyke for their outstanding achievements in HND Animal Care! Your passion for animals shines through! Surrounded by friends, family, and faculty, D&A College graduates revel in their achievements. Taylor Lawrence (HNC Healthcare) Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Conversation