Best pictures as D&A College students celebrate graduations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Best pictures as D&A College students celebrate graduations

Students received their awards at the Caird Hall on Friday.

A day of celebration at the Dundee & Angus College graduation ceremony! Congratulations to all the graduates on this remarkable achievement! Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
A day of celebration at the Dundee & Angus College graduation ceremony! Congratulations to all the graduates on this remarkable achievement! Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
By Katherine Ferries & Ben MacDonald

Students from D&A College have celebrated their graduations.

A ceremony was held at the Caird Hall on Friday.

Students who have successfully completed an advanced course at SCQF level 7 and above and have left college received their honours.

After the ceremony, graduates took to City Square to celebrate their achievements with classmates, friends and lecturers.

Our photographer Kim Cessford was on hand to bring you the best pictures from the college’s November graduations.

Left to right: Andy Curran, Andy (Jnr) Curran, Tammi Lavery, Jacqui McComiskie, and Bradley McComiskie at Caird Hall, City Square, Dundee.
Left to right: Robert Wilson, Demi Wilson and Steven Hughes
Anthony Eadie and his daughter Bella (7)
Left to right: Steff Robertson, Bradley Vannet, Freya Vannet and Kevin Vannet
Creativity and hard work have paid off! Congratulations to Jessica Stacey, Darci Kidd, and Briar Herd on achieving their HND in Contemporary Arts!
The procession was led by the piper after the ceremony.
One for the album
Connal Crighton and Amy Barr (HND Contemporary Arts)
Celebrating Demi Wilson’s graduation alongside proud supporters Jacqueline Geekie and Steven Hughes!
The moment has arrived! New graduates walk out, filled with hope and dreams for the future.
A proud day for the Cowie family! Left to right: Leslie Cowie, Elizabeth Cowie, Tamarra Cowie (HNC Business), Kari Cowie and Helen Christie.
A day filled with joy, pride, and achievement as D&A College bids farewell to its accomplished grads
“A day to celebrate achievements, friendships, and memories made at D&A College. Congratulations, grads!
Surrounded by love and support, new graduates embrace the moment with heartfelt hugs!
Cheers and laughter fill the air as new graduates emerge, celebrating the next chapter of their lives!
Celebrating excellence! This year’s graduates proudly showcase their HND Next Generation awards.
Chelsie Bruce (HND Animal Care)
An unforgettable day of success and celebration for D&A College’s newest graduates!
Niamh Baines and Brenda Baines (HNC Healthcare Practice)
Celebrating Adele Layton’s exceptional work in PDA Acute and Community Care!
Stephen Donald, Colleen Marr and Robert Donald
Brian Stillwell is cooking up success! Celebrating his achievements in HNC Professional Cookery and the bright future ahead!
Congratulations to Chelsie Bruce and Jessica Pyke for their outstanding achievements in HND Animal Care! Your passion for animals shines through!
Surrounded by friends, family, and faculty, D&A College graduates revel in their achievements.
Taylor Lawrence (HNC Healthcare) Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

More from Dundee

Ashton with plush Violet, and security worker Gordon with Ashton's mum Shelly. Image: Asda
Autistic youngster cries tears of joy as Dundee Asda worker rescues her beloved plush…
Ancrum Road, near the primary school. Image: Google Street View
Police probe after man 'approaches child' near Dundee primary school
The incident was reported to Longhaugh Police Station. Image: Google Street View
'Terrified' kids forced to hide as Dundee yobs launch fireworks from bikes
5
Sig Sauer logo
Offshore worker 'naughty boy' tried to order gun to Dundee address
Spencer Shek singing outside the Overgate Shopping Centre.
Dundee busker claims council rules are killing city centre
8
The aftermath of the Spanish floods. Image: Dennis Norton
Dundee man living in Spain says floods left home region looking like a 'warzone'
James McAvoy production to take place in Dundee
James McAvoy movie crew’s apology letter to Dundee residents ahead of film shoot
Technology tested in Dundee could be used in future missions to the Moon or Mars. Image: Nasa
Why Nasa is bringing new research centre to Dundee
The outside of the Dundee Olympia
Dundee Olympia probe appoints solicitors who advised Grenfell and Manchester Arena inquiries
6
Danielle Lee
Nursery manager hit casino punter in Dundee over 'ageist' comments

Conversation