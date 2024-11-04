Dundee council leader Mark Flynn reveals cancer diagnosis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee council leader Mark Flynn reveals cancer diagnosis

The SNP councillor says he is receiving treatment and hopes his prognosis is positive.

Dundee City Council leader Mark Flynn in Dundee
Dundee City Council leader Mark Flynn. Image: Paul Reid/DC Thomson.
By Alasdair Clark

Dundee City Council leader Mark Flynn has been diagnosed with cancer.

Mr Flynn, who replaced John Alexander in September, told The Courier he had received the news several weeks ago.

The Coldside SNP councillor says that while he will need time to prioritise his health, he intends to continue his work as council leader.

In a statement, Mr Flynn described the “shock” of the last few months.

He said: “Firstly, I was honoured to take on the role of leader of Dundee City Council, something I could never have imagined as a young boy growing up in our schemes.

Dundee Councillor Mark Flynn
Mark Flynn said he had been diagnosed several weeks ago. Image: Paul Reid/DC Thomson

“But less than a few short weeks later I was hit with another surprise, albeit a slightly scarier one.”

Mr Flynn said that “like most people of a certain age”, he has had several aches and pains over the years.

He added: “Like a lot of men of my generation I often need a little convincing from the family to go to the GP.

“This latest occasion was slightly different on that front, as the seriousness of the discomfort I was feeling left me in no doubt that I needed to be checked over by a professional.

Mark Flynn hopes prognosis will be positive

“And, after some rapid tests by the NHS, I was told a number of weeks ago that the pain I have been experiencing was being caused by cancer.”

Mr Flynn said he is currently undergoing treatment for the disease and hopes his prognosis will be positive.

He added: “I know that it won’t be an easy journey, but I am fortunate to have my family at my back.”

Mr Flynn took over in September. Image: Paul Reid/DC Thomson.

‘Hold close those you love’

In a poignant message Mr Flynn, whose son Stephen is the SNP’s leader at Westminster, urged people to “enjoy life as best you can and hold close those you love”.

He added: “If I’m honest, the hardest part up until now has probably been escaping my own pride to share this news with friends, colleagues and now the people I serve across our city.

Mark Flynn interview: Next leader of Dundee City Council reveals shock at selection for role

“Not just because I have always lived a relatively private life, but because doing so makes it all seem more real than it otherwise would.

“Now, it may seem a bit clichéd, but life is indeed full of highs and lows, and I have experienced both in very personal terms these last few weeks.

“So, to all who may read this I simply say to enjoy life as best you can and hold close those you love.”

Conversation