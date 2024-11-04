Dundee council leader Mark Flynn reveals cancer diagnosis

Dundee City Council leader Mark Flynn has been diagnosed with cancer.

Mr Flynn, who replaced John Alexander in September, told The Courier he had received the news several weeks ago.

The Coldside SNP councillor says that while he will need time to prioritise his health, he intends to continue his work as council leader.

In a statement, Mr Flynn described the “shock” of the last few months.

He said: “Firstly, I was honoured to take on the role of leader of Dundee City Council, something I could never have imagined as a young boy growing up in our schemes.

“But less than a few short weeks later I was hit with another surprise, albeit a slightly scarier one.”

Mr Flynn said that “like most people of a certain age”, he has had several aches and pains over the years.

He added: “Like a lot of men of my generation I often need a little convincing from the family to go to the GP.

“This latest occasion was slightly different on that front, as the seriousness of the discomfort I was feeling left me in no doubt that I needed to be checked over by a professional.

Mark Flynn hopes prognosis will be positive

“And, after some rapid tests by the NHS, I was told a number of weeks ago that the pain I have been experiencing was being caused by cancer.”

Mr Flynn said he is currently undergoing treatment for the disease and hopes his prognosis will be positive.

He added: “I know that it won’t be an easy journey, but I am fortunate to have my family at my back.”

‘Hold close those you love’

In a poignant message Mr Flynn, whose son Stephen is the SNP’s leader at Westminster, urged people to “enjoy life as best you can and hold close those you love”.

He added: “If I’m honest, the hardest part up until now has probably been escaping my own pride to share this news with friends, colleagues and now the people I serve across our city.

“Not just because I have always lived a relatively private life, but because doing so makes it all seem more real than it otherwise would.

“Now, it may seem a bit clichéd, but life is indeed full of highs and lows, and I have experienced both in very personal terms these last few weeks.

“So, to all who may read this I simply say to enjoy life as best you can and hold close those you love.”