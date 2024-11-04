Third bid to sell Broughty Ferry mansion used as cannabis farm

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Third bid to sell Broughty Ferry mansion used as cannabis farm

The five bedroom property on Victoria Road first went up for sale in April.

By Laura Devlin
The property in Broughty Ferry. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
The property in Broughty Ferry. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

A Broughty Ferry mansion which was once used a cannabis factory is going back to auction for the third time.

The five bedroom property on Victoria Road first went up for sale in April with a starting price of just £550,000. It had previously been valued at £1.4m.

However, it failed to attract a buyer and the listed building went back to auction on September 3.

But a new owner is still being sought and the property is scheduled to go under the hammer once more on November 19.

The guide price is now £600,000.

The property on Victoria Road, Broughy Ferry will go to auction.
The property on Victoria Road, Broughy Ferry will go to auction. Image: Savills.

Property experts Savills, who are handling the sale, describe the mansion as a “unique development opportunity” in a “highly sought-after area in Dundee”.

They added that the eventual buyers will have a rare chance to step into a partly completed project.

Set in ample grounds, the stone-built bay-fronted property comes with an array of ornate stone-carved detail to the exterior.

In addition, the house features a charming arched-stone porch at the entrance to the property.

The mansion also comes with an indoor swimming pool.

Aerial shot of the property and the surrounding grounds.
The Victoria Road mansion. Image: Savills

In December, a pair of drug dealers were jailed and told they would be deported to Albania after police found the £650,000 cultivation inside.

A raid found over 600 cannabis plants with a value of £649,000.

The two men, Flogerd Baqli, 26, and Ronald Licci, 22, were later found guilty and jailed following the police investigation.

More from Dundee

The property in Broughty Ferry. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Want to shape Stobswell's future? Here's how Dundonians can get involved
Dundee City Council leader Mark Flynn in Dundee
Dundee council leader Mark Flynn reveals cancer diagnosis
West Queen Street/Claypotts Road/Queen Street junction in Broughty Ferry.
Next phase of major Broughty Ferry roadworks to start
The property in Broughty Ferry. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Dundee dad 'stranded' in his own home after Raac discovered in building
4
The property in Broughty Ferry. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
First look inside Dundee's first Pret A Manger ahead of opening
Sheriff Alastair Carmichael
Dundee sheriff tells how technology – and humour – is keeping him in court…
The property in Broughty Ferry. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Police charge man, 42, after armed officers scour Dundee streets for suspect with weapon
The property in Broughty Ferry. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Dundee beauty salon owner 'devastated' after stock worth £9,000 stolen in break-in
A calf.
Dundee scientists in costly cattle parasite breakthrough
Ninewells Hospital in Dundee.
Sheriff says Angus woman's death at Ninewells 'not in vain'

Conversation