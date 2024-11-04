Third bid to sell Broughty Ferry mansion used as cannabis farm

A Broughty Ferry mansion which was once used a cannabis factory is going back to auction for the third time.

The five bedroom property on Victoria Road first went up for sale in April with a starting price of just £550,000. It had previously been valued at £1.4m.

However, it failed to attract a buyer and the listed building went back to auction on September 3.

But a new owner is still being sought and the property is scheduled to go under the hammer once more on November 19.

The guide price is now £600,000.

Property experts Savills, who are handling the sale, describe the mansion as a “unique development opportunity” in a “highly sought-after area in Dundee”.

They added that the eventual buyers will have a rare chance to step into a partly completed project.

Set in ample grounds, the stone-built bay-fronted property comes with an array of ornate stone-carved detail to the exterior.

In addition, the house features a charming arched-stone porch at the entrance to the property.

The mansion also comes with an indoor swimming pool.

In December, a pair of drug dealers were jailed and told they would be deported to Albania after police found the £650,000 cultivation inside.

A raid found over 600 cannabis plants with a value of £649,000.

The two men, Flogerd Baqli, 26, and Ronald Licci, 22, were later found guilty and jailed following the police investigation.