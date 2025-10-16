Dundee Hooley: What we know so far about St Andrew’s Day celebrations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee

Dundee Hooley: What we know so far about St Andrew’s Day celebrations

The event is returning to the city centre for 2025.

The Dundee Hooley is returning for 2025. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
The Dundee Hooley is returning for 2025. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
By Andrew Robson

The Dundee Hooley will return for the fourth consecutive year to celebrate St Andrew’s Day.

The event has become a favourite in the city’s winter calendar.

A series of activities and entertainment will be put on in the city centre.

Some details are still to be confirmed, but here is what we know so far about the Dundee Hooley 2025.

When is the Dundee Hooley 2025?

The Dundee Hooley takes place from 3pm to 7.30pm on Sunday November 30.

Where is the event being held?

The event takes place in the city centre.

Last year, it was held in the Meadowside and Panmure Street area, with a procession lighting up the streets.

The exact location of this year’s event is still to be confirmed.

The event will feature fire and street performers.. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

What’s on during the Dundee Hooley?

This year’s Dundee Hooley will include live music, fire and street performers, lantern making, street food, giant puppets, face painting, a pipe band and a torchlit procession.

The full list of timings and activities will be announced shortly.

Road closures during Dundee Hooley

A series of road closures are expected during the event with the full list to be confirmed nearer the time.

Conversation