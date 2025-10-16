Dundee Hooley: What we know so far about St Andrew’s Day celebrations

The Dundee Hooley will return for the fourth consecutive year to celebrate St Andrew’s Day.

The event has become a favourite in the city’s winter calendar.

A series of activities and entertainment will be put on in the city centre.

Some details are still to be confirmed, but here is what we know so far about the Dundee Hooley 2025.

When is the Dundee Hooley 2025?

The Dundee Hooley takes place from 3pm to 7.30pm on Sunday November 30.

Where is the event being held?

The event takes place in the city centre.

Last year, it was held in the Meadowside and Panmure Street area, with a procession lighting up the streets.

The exact location of this year’s event is still to be confirmed.

What’s on during the Dundee Hooley?

This year’s Dundee Hooley will include live music, fire and street performers, lantern making, street food, giant puppets, face painting, a pipe band and a torchlit procession.

The full list of timings and activities will be announced shortly.

Road closures during Dundee Hooley

A series of road closures are expected during the event with the full list to be confirmed nearer the time.