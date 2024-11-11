Four in a Bed: Past Tayside and Fife contestants – and where they are now

Tayside and Fife hotels have found success on our TV screens.

A host of venues across the region have appeared on Channel 4’s Four in a Bed series in recent years.

The programme sees B&B owners taking turns staying with one another and voting for the best venue.

Most recently, Laurel Bank Hotel in Markinch impressed viewers after scoring near top marks in all categories during an appearance on the show last month.

But it is not the only Tayside and Fife location to prove popular with viewers.

Here is a look at how former contestants did on the series – and where they are now.

Laurel Bank Hotel, Markinch

Lee Murray and Emma Herd of the Laurel Bank Hotel in Markinch appeared on the show in October.

The hotel was the only establishment with a 100% rating – making it the B&B offering best value for money.

The only disappointment came when one guest gave 7 out of 10 for the facilities.

They said the TV was too high on the wall and the bathroom window did not open.

As a day out treat for their guests Lee and Emma took them on a visit to Hill of Tarvit mansion house and grounds.

How did they do?

The Laurel Bank was named the overall winner.

Where are they now?

Hotel owner Lee has since been praised for offering to pass on the secrets of his success to a fellow contestant.

After rival Grays Hotel in Blackpool faced criticism for its breakfast offering, Lee said: “These things happen.

“If you want to come up to ours you can come and train with our guys, I am happy for you to do that.”

In a post on Facebook after the broadcast, Lee and Emma said: “A massive thank you to everyone for their support and kind messages this week.

“We had an absolute ball on Channel 4’s Four in a Bed programme and were over the moon to win the overall prize.

“And if you fancy trying the amazing breakfast that everyone on the programme loved, why not pop in – we would love to see you.”

Fernie Castle, Fife

Fernie Castle appeared on the Channel 4 programme in October 2020.

At the time, owners Mary and Neil Blackburn were criticised for their pricing structure.

The episode became heated when one of the guests asked how much the couple spent on maintaining the business.

The section ended with Mary telling the cameras: “I thought she was being very rude.

“Go and look at your own business.”

The contestants were challenged to a duel and took part in a fencing activity during their stay.

How did they do?

Fernie Castle came fourth overall at the end of the week.

Where are they now?

Fernie Castle is still open as a hotel and wedding venue.

It was sold to a real estate services company in China in 2022.

Hazeldene Guest House, Perth

Hazeldene Guest House won its run of episodes in October 2021.

The guest house was up against fellow Perthshire venue the Kirkstyle Inn in Dunning and the Northern Hotel in Brechin.

Owners Rob and Glenda Davidson said it was their fourth time lucky in appearing on the show after three previous invites from the programme’s producers.

Rob told The Courier at the time: “We did also learn a lot, not only about our own business, but also about how others within the business run theirs.”

Contestants visited Strathearn Distillery for a whisky tour during their stay.

How did they do?

Hazeldene was declared the winner.

Where are they now?

Hazeldene is still run by Rob and Glenda, who say nothing has changed at the five-bedroom guest house since their appearance.

Kirkstyle Inn, Dunning

The Kirkstyle Inn in Dunning appeared on the same series in October 2021.

Manager Jess Roberts entertained guests in the “hidden treasure” venue.

She was excited to show off the Inn’s breakfast, though was left disappointed after criticism of the eggs and sausages.

There were also problems with the temperature in one of the rooms as well as a leak in the ceiling.

The guests were taken on a walk through Rumbling Bridge Gorge on the River Devon.

How did they do?

The Kirkstyle Inn came in third place.

Where are they now?

Jess still works at The Kirkstyle Inn and has been popular with customers as a result of her TV appearance.

Operator Jamie Harrison said she is “just as bubbly as before” and that the experience was “overall positive”.

He said taking part in the show also led to many bookings over the past few years.

Jamie added that the pub is still the same and continues to grow “year on year”.

Northern Hotel, Brechin

Owners Pawel and Joanna Michalowski competed against the two Perthshire venues.

They boasted breakfast cooked by Joanna – including the “best poached eggs in Brechin”.

However, during service the other contestants could hear arguments in the kitchen which Kirkstyle Inn manager Jess said “ruined the atmosphere”.

The couple took their guests on a trip to Montrose Golf Links.

How did they do?

The Northern Hotel came in second place.

Where are they now?

The Northern Hotel was taken over by Sugath Ariyaratne three years ago.

He says the food offering and atmosphere has since changed at the venue, which remains a popular spot throughout the day and the evenings.

Taypark House, Dundee

Glenn Roach and business partner William Salve welcomed film crews to Taypark House in Dundee in February 2023.

Glenn told The Courier at the time that he hoped the show would bring a boost to the hotel after a difficult couple of months.

He said: “January has been a really tough month, not just for us but for all of the hospitality industry.

“It’s been one of the worst months I’ve experienced.”

The hosts were let down by the cleanliness of the beds and toilets in the hotel.

Two of the contestants questioned whether someone had already slept in their bed, while others found a dirty toilet bowl.

How did they do?

Taypark House came second out of three sets of contestants.

Where are they now?

Taypark House has recently become a popular haunt for celebrities.

Hollywood star Ewan McGregor was pictured with William on a visit to the hotel in September.

And in November last year, pop band McFly spent a night at the hotel after performing in Dundee.

Glenn told The Courier at the time that the band were “so much fun”.

Taypark has also welcomed the likes of actor Brian Cox and ITV host Lorraine Kelly.

The Perth Road hotel was put on the market in July with a £3 million asking price.

Pitlessie House, Cupar

Pitlessie House appeared on the show in February 2013.

Owner Kristin Grantham organised a bagpipe-playing competition which was a hit for guests.

However, the other contestants were confused by Kristin’s “overkill” slipper policy, meaning they were not allowed to wear shoes inside.

Guests complimented the “delightful” breakfast but were disappointed by stained bedding and cold rooms.

How did they do?

Kristin’s Pitlessie House came in fourth place at the end of the week.

Where are they now?

Kristin sold Pitlessie House to Jim and Mari Tomaney in 2013 and it is now used as a family home.

In 2021 the couple also purchased a steading building on the grounds which they operate as a short-term let called The Maltings at Pitlessie House.