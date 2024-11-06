Huge plume of smoke above Dundee city centre as motorbike catches fire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Huge plume of smoke above Dundee city centre as motorbike catches fire

Firefighters were called to the road outside the Olympia.

By Ellidh Aitken & James Simpson
The plume of smoke can be seen above Dundee city centre. Image: Mark Asquith/DC Thomson
The plume of smoke can be seen above Dundee city centre. Image: Mark Asquith/DC Thomson

A huge plume of smoke could be seen above Dundee city centre after a motorbike caught fire outside the Olympia.

Firefighters were called to East Whale Lane on Wednesday morning.

Smoke could be seen from miles around and there was a burning smell throughout the city centre.

One witness has described seeing an “orange ball of flames”.

He said: “There were huge plumes of smoke coming from behind the Olympia.

Firefighters were called to East Whale Lane. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
The road was shut off. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

“As I came into the retail park, there was an orange ball of flames near the traffic lights.

“It is some sort of bike that’s been ablaze.

“Police have shut the road off, and firefighters remain at the scene.”

Another onlooker said a set of traffic lights had been “burnt to a crisp” while the motorbike has been destroyed.

Smoke could be seen from miles around. Image: Mark Asquith/DC Thomson
Firefighters and police inspect the damage. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson
The bike has been destroyed. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson

A fire service spokesperson said:  “It was a motorbike on fire and one hose reel jet was used.

“Damage was caused to the crossing and the traffic lights have stopped working.

“Tayside Contracts has been informed.”

Firefighters have since left the area.

Police Scotland has been contacted for more information.

