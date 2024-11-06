Huge plume of smoke above Dundee city centre as motorbike catches fire

A huge plume of smoke could be seen above Dundee city centre after a motorbike caught fire outside the Olympia.

Firefighters were called to East Whale Lane on Wednesday morning.

Smoke could be seen from miles around and there was a burning smell throughout the city centre.

One witness has described seeing an “orange ball of flames”.

He said: “There were huge plumes of smoke coming from behind the Olympia.

“As I came into the retail park, there was an orange ball of flames near the traffic lights.

“It is some sort of bike that’s been ablaze.

“Police have shut the road off, and firefighters remain at the scene.”

Another onlooker said a set of traffic lights had been “burnt to a crisp” while the motorbike has been destroyed.

A fire service spokesperson said: “It was a motorbike on fire and one hose reel jet was used.

“Damage was caused to the crossing and the traffic lights have stopped working.

“Tayside Contracts has been informed.”

Firefighters have since left the area.

Police Scotland has been contacted for more information.