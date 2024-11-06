Dundee girl, 8, deadlifts weight of FOUR large Staffies to claim world title

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Dundee girl, 8, deadlifts weight of FOUR large Staffies to claim world title

Erin Phillips lifted 70kg - or 11 stone - to claim her category at the World Deadlifting Council Championships.

By Ellidh Aitken
Erin Phillips from Dundee deadlifting 70kg. Image: Melissa Phillips
Erin Phillips from Dundee deadlifting 70kg. Image: Melissa Phillips

An eight-year-old Dundee girl has won a world title after deadlifting the weight of four large Staffies.

Erin Phillips won her category at the World Deadlifting Council Championships in Paisley by lifting 70kg – or 11 stone – which is roughly the same as lifting four of the large dogs at the same time.

The Ancrum Road Primary pupil is following in the footsteps of her parents Melissa and David, who compete in strongman and strongwoman competitions across the country.

David, 42, says Erin “burst into floods of tears” after realising she had won – and may even have broken a world record.

Dundee girl, 8, in ‘floods of tears’ after claiming deadlift world title

He told The Courier: “Erin has always been around us training for competitions and decided one day that she wanted to try it out.

“We made sure it was a lighter weight and let her have a try, then realised she is really strong.

“We never really pushed her towards it, she just decided she wanted a shot.

“She seems to have a talent for it.

“They do a few events a year with different types of deadlift, this was the first with an under-eight category.

Erin lifted 70kg. Image: Melissa Phillips

“She handled all the nerves really well and she was great on the day.

“Erin was the only female there and was up against two boys.

“When she realised she had won it was very emotional, she came off and burst into floods of tears.

“When I told her I was proud of her after, she told me she was very proud of herself.

“It was just an outpouring of joy.

“They took turns lifting in increment weights so we knew she was ahead of the others by the last lift and knew she had won as soon as she managed it.”

‘She is going to be a very strong woman when she grows up’

Melissa and David hope Erin will continue to train for other competitions, but say it is her choice whether she keeps up with the sport.

David said: “She sometimes doesn’t want to train but we don’t push her.

“If she wants to train, we are here to help her with our knowledge of it all, so she is well looked after.

“We are generally training at home but also have a private training space we use.

“Hopefully she will go down this route. She also has an older sister, Brooke, 15, and a baby sister Isla who is only six months.

“We hope they will eventually join in too.”

Erin with parents Melissa and David. Image: Melissa Phillips

Despite competing, Erin does not follow any special diet and “eats like a normal eight-year-old”.

Mum Melissa said: “She loves her food and has recently discovered mince and chips, and loves going out with her dad as a treat.

“She’s a growing girl and is really interested in healthy eating.

“She learns at school using the traffic light system.

“She has been coming home checking all the foods in the house to make sure we’re eating healthier and making good choices.”

Erin has taken her medal to school. Image: Melissa Phillips

David added: “At the moment this is the only official competition for her age group that we have seen.

“As she gets older there will be more.

“She could actually be a world record holder, but we are waiting for that to be verified.

“She has taken her medal into school with her and showed it off in the playground and to her teachers.

‘She is going to be a very strong woman’

“Her mum has competed in the Scotland’s Strongest Woman competition and a lot of the people we have met at competitions are supportive.

“The women especially are setting a good example for her.

“It is a good thing to have people to look up to like them, like her mum.

“She is aware she is very strong for her age and for being a girl. She is going to be a very strong woman when she grows up.

“Even if it does end up just being a hobby for her, it is not a bad thing to want to be healthy and strong.”

