LiveHouse: Q&A on new Dundee venue poised for former Mecca Bingo hall

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

LiveHouse: Q&A on new Dundee venue poised for former Mecca Bingo hall

The 4,500 capacity arena will be the third largest in Scotland.

General view of the former Mecca Bingo in the city centre. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
General view of the former Mecca Bingo in the city centre. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
By Laura Devlin

The former Mecca Bingo hall in Dundee city centre is being transformed into a state-of-the-art music venue.

Scheduled to open in December, the 4,500-capacity arena will be the third largest in Scotland behind the OVO Hydro in Glasgow and the P&J Live in Aberdeen.

As well hosting musical performances and conferences, the venue will also see exhibitions and esports events.

The latest development comes six years after plans were first mooted to redevelop the Nethergate site into a concert venue.

But who is behind the plans and what has previously been earmarked for the site?

Who is behind LiveHouse?

LiveHouse is owned by Dundee-based company TDI.

Its director Michael Carolan led the £15 million redevelopment of the former Tay Hotel on Whitehall Crescent into the Malmaison.

Michael Carolan during the work to redevelop the former Tay Hotel. Image: DC Thomson.

The new hotel opened in 2014 was part of the wider £1bn transformation of the City’s Waterfront.

Angus Robb will be the venue’s operator.

He has over 30 years’ experience promoting shows and events in Dundee, including the recent Euro 2024 fan park at Riverside.

What is the history of the Mecca Bingo site?

The original art deco building was first opened in March 1936 as Green’s Playhouse, at the time one of the largest cinema and theatre spaces in Europe.

It was designed by John Fairweather, who was the architect for the Green’s cinema chain.

The auditorium could hold more than 2,500 people in the stalls and 1,500 in the circle areas.

A queue along the road outside Green’s Playhouse in December 1959. Image: DC Thomson.

It closed as a cinema in January 1968 and was subsequently turned into a bingo hall.

But in August 1995 a devastating fire destroyed the former cinema building.

It was then rebuilt with only the restored tower remaining of the Playhouse.

Mecca Bingo opened in 1997 before shutting earlier this year.

A crowd of onlookers observing the demolition work taking place at the back of the Mecca Bingo building( formerly Green’s Playhouse) in August 1995. Image: DC Thomson.

What were the other plans?

In 2018, proposals were unveiled for the Mecca Bingo site to be redeveloped into a 6,000 capacity venue.

They were developed by Glasgow-based architects Wilson+Gunn.

Glasgow-based architects Wilson+Gunn, created the first designs in 2018. Image: Wilson+Gunn.

It imagined the arena would have an all-seated capacity of 4,775 over three tiers that could be expanded to 6,375 by incorporating standing on the ground floor.

A restaurant, café and bars were also planned.

However, four years later, fresh plans for a 10,000-capacity arena were revealed.

These plans utilised the existing Mecca Bingo but also swept round to use ‘site 2’ in the Dundee Waterfront plan.

The 2022 plans for the Dundee arena. Image: Wilson+Gunn.

As well as the arena, the plans boasted a 70-room hotel, restaurants and bars.

The estimated cost of the project was between £60m and £70m.

Neither of these plans materialised.

More from Dundee

Liam Gearing and Liam Bateman
Pair jailed after terrifying late night St Andrews student street robbery
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Former Mecca Bingo hall in Dundee will be transformed. Picture shows; Former Mecca Bingo hall in Dundee . Nethergate . Supplied by DC Thomson/TDI Date; 07/11/2024
EXCLUSIVE: New 4,500-capacity venue set to open in Dundee
4
Òdi is Therapet of the Year.
Meet the Dundee dog named Therapet of the Year
Ballumbie Primary School.
Two more Dundee schools hit with sickness outbreaks as council seeks NHS advice
2
The lighting at Broughty Castle could undergo an upgrade. Image: Paul Reid/DC Thomson.
Broughty Castle lighting upgrades welcomed despite museum closure fears
Police were called to Woodside Avenue, Dundee. Image: Supplied
Man, 54, arrested over 'sexual offences' as police search Dundee home
Blackness Primary School.
Dozens of kids fall sick with bug at Dundee school
A ScotRail train.
Dundee railway line reopens after signalling fault
2
Police at Clepington Road, Dundee. Image: Supplied
Man, 89, taken to hospital after being hit by car in Dundee
Lidl's Freeway Cola truck to stop at Slessor Gardens
Lidl's Freeway Cola truck coming to Dundee for Christmas tour

Conversation