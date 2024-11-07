Meet the Dundee dog named Therapet of the Year

A Dundee dog has been crowned Therapet of the Year as part of a national award ceremony.

Òdi, alongside his owner Jim Godrey and his wife Linda, was presented with the accolade at an event in Dunfermline last month.

The nine-year-old Hungarian Wirehaired Vizsla is a therapy pet with Canine Concern Scotland Trust.

He is well-known within Ninewells Hospital, where he visits patients on four different wards, including the children’s ward.

Òdi’s owner Jim told The Courier he is “very proud” of his dog.

He said: “The award was for Òdi but also for our team in Tayside and Angus.

“He is well-known on the wards at Ninewells Hospital where I take him round the patients.

“They can then pat and stroke him.

“We also have a chat with the patients.

“We tend to go into places where people don’t have their dogs as it brings comfort to people.

“I’ve been doing it for the last six years.

“We’ve even gone into the University of Dundee and let the students pat Òdi before their exams to calm them down and help with stress.

“Twelve dogs were nominated throughout Scotland for Therapet of the Year.

“Òdi was nominated by the wards at the hospital.

“It’s a lovely award as he’s actually the first dog to have gone into Ninewells.

“He’s helped loads of people – he’s a star.”

As well as hospitals, Jim said that the therapets also go into nursing homes, airports and schools.

People can register to volunteer with the Canine Concern Scotland Trust online.