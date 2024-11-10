Dundee Dundee Remembrance Sunday parade in pictures Hundreds of people lined the streets to pay respect to all those who gave their lives in conflict. Dundee Remembrance Sunday. Image: Elliott Cansfield By Laura Devlin & Heather Fowlie November 10 2024, 5:44pm November 10 2024, 5:44pm Share Dundee Remembrance Sunday parade in pictures Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/dundee/5120997/dundee-remembrance-sunday-parade-picture-gallery/ Copy Link 0 comment Dundee fell silent on Sunday as hundreds paid their respects to all those who gave their lives in conflict. Ceremonies marking the anniversary of the Armistice took place across the city, with veterans, members of the armed forces, dignitaries and the public paying tribute. In the city centre, a parade from Dundee High began at 10.40am before making its way down Reform Street. The parade was followed by a two-minute silence held at the Garden of Remembrance at St Mary’s Church in the Nethergate. Wreaths were laid at the garden in honour of the fallen and a remembrance service was held in the church. Speaking ahead of the day, Lord Provost Bill Campbell said: “The events in the City are always moving, emotional and it is an honour to take part in them on behalf of the City. “Dundee will take the time to reflect on the huge sacrifices of those before us, as well as those currently serving, as we come together to pay our respects.” Here are some of the best pictures from Dundee, taken by Elliott Cansfield. Parade from High School down Reform Street in Dundee. Dundee Remembrance Sunday. Salutes during the parade. Piper plays at the church. Wreath laying taking place at the Garden of Remembrance. Military members gathered before the parade. St Mary’s service. Dundee, dignitaries, representatives of the armed forces, veterans and cadets gather before the parade. A fantastic turnout for Remembrance day. Dundee, dignitaries, representatives of the armed forces, veterans and cadets gathered to remember those who fell. St Mary’s church welcomed all to their service. A 2 minute silence was issued. Prayers read out to the crowds. A mark of respect to the fallen. The pipe band lead the parade to the Garden of Remembrance. The streets were lined up with military today. representatives of the armed forces, veterans and cadets laid wreaths. Inside the church service. Hymns were sang in the church. Lord Provost Bill Campbell joined the people of Dundee, dignitaries, representatives of the armed forces, veterans and cadets to remember those who fell. Members of the military and veterans gathered before the service. Flags down. School children of Dundee attended the church service. A strong attendance at the Remembrance service at the Garden of Remembrance. St Mary’s Church Nethergate service to end the Remembrance events.
Conversation