Manhunt after girl, 16, raped in Dundee city centre

Police are hunting for a man after a 16-year-old girl was raped in Dundee city centre.

The teenager was attacked in a small car park in the Cowgate area between 1am and 1.30am on Sunday.

Officers say the teenager was approached by a man who then raped her.

The suspect is described as about 20 years old and of slim build and average height.

He was wearing a beige/khaki jacket, a black t-shirt, dark trousers and light brown boots.

Police launch probe after teenager raped in Dundee car park

Detective Inspector Graeme Wishart said: “We understand that incidents of this nature can cause concern for the local community but please be assured we are doing everything we can to identify whoever is responsible.

“A dedicated team of officers are working hard on this investigation, with CCTV footage being gathered from the surrounding area.

“Officers are also carrying out door-to-door enquiries, as well as speaking to local businesses.

“Specialist officers will continue to support the girl and her family as our investigation continues.”

Officers are looking to speak to people who were in the area at the time and may have walked past the car park.

Appeal for information after Dundee city centre rape

DI Wishart added: “We know the area was busy at time and I am really keen to speak to anyone who was in the area, and may have seen or heard anything suspicious.

“Please think back – did you see anything suspicious in the early hours on Sunday morning?

“I would also urge any motorists and taxi drivers with dashcams to check your footage. You may have captured something of significance.

“Any information, or footage, could prove vital, so please do pass it on to officers.

“We understand the significant impact this will have on the local community and officers will remain in the area while enquiries are ongoing. Anyone with any information, or any concerns, can speak to them.

“I am confident that key information in this investigation lies within the local community and I know residents will want to help, so please get in touch.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 0335 of November 10.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where information can be given anonymously.