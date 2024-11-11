Manhunt after girl, 16, raped in Dundee city centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Manhunt after girl, 16, raped in Dundee city centre

The teenager was attacked in a small car park in the Cowgate area.

By Ellidh Aitken
The Cowgate in Dundee. Image: Google Street View
The Cowgate in Dundee. Image: Google Street View

Police are hunting for a man after a 16-year-old girl was raped in Dundee city centre.

The teenager was attacked in a small car park in the Cowgate area between 1am and 1.30am on Sunday.

Officers say the teenager was approached by a man who then raped her.

The suspect is described as about 20 years old and of slim build and average height.

He was wearing a beige/khaki jacket, a black t-shirt, dark trousers and light brown boots.

Police launch probe after teenager raped in Dundee car park

Detective Inspector Graeme Wishart said: “We understand that incidents of this nature can cause concern for the local community but please be assured we are doing everything we can to identify whoever is responsible.

“A dedicated team of officers are working hard on this investigation, with CCTV footage being gathered from the surrounding area.

“Officers are also carrying out door-to-door enquiries, as well as speaking to local businesses.

“Specialist officers will continue to support the girl and her family as our investigation continues.”

Officers are looking to speak to people who were in the area at the time and may have walked past the car park.

Appeal for information after Dundee city centre rape

DI Wishart added: “We know the area was busy at time and I am really keen to speak to anyone who was in the area, and may have seen or heard anything suspicious.

“Please think back – did you see anything suspicious in the early hours on Sunday morning?

“I would also urge any motorists and taxi drivers with dashcams to check your footage. You may have captured something of significance.

“Any information, or footage, could prove vital, so please do pass it on to officers.

“We understand the significant impact this will have on the local community and officers will remain in the area while enquiries are ongoing. Anyone with any information, or any concerns, can speak to them.

“I am confident that key information in this investigation lies within the local community and I know residents will want to help, so please get in touch.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 0335 of November 10.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where information can be given anonymously.

