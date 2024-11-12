Dundee detectives reveal timeline of events after rape of girl, 16, in city centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee detectives reveal timeline of events after rape of girl, 16, in city centre

The victim and a friend had left the Town House pub moments before the attack.

By Ellidh Aitken
Chief Inspector Colin Echevarria near the Town House pub on the corner of Cowgate - yards from where the rape happened. Image: Paul Reid
Detectives in Dundee have revealed a timeline of events after a 16-year-old girl was raped in the city centre.

Officers are hunting a man aged about 20 after the teenager was assaulted on Cowgate early on Sunday, moments after leaving a nearby pub.

Police held a briefing at the scene of the attack – a small private car park – on Tuesday as they launched a fresh appeal for information.

DI Graeme Wishart, leading the investigation, revealed what happened in the moments before and after the rape.

Dundee city centre rape: Timeline of events

The timeline given by police is as follows:

  • The victim and her friend left the Town House pub at the corner of King Street and Cowgate at around closing time in the early hours of Sunday morning
  • The girls – both aged 16 – stopped on Cowgate to decide how to make their way home
  • The suspect – not known to the girls beforehand – approached the pair before engaging them in conversation and gaining their trust
  • The victim was left alone with the man and her friend headed for home
  • The man raped the girl in the car park between 1am and 1.30am
  • The victim, visibly upset, made her way into the city centre and approached a member of the public
  • Officers on patrol were alerted to the incident

Police were then sent to Cowgate where they secured the area around the car park for forensic examination, which took place later on Sunday morning.

Officers have since trawled CCTV in a bid to identify the suspect.

The car park on Cowgate where the attack happened. Image: Paul Reid

DI Wishart told The Courier: “Unfortunately, we still have not identified the person responsible.

“Rest assured, we are doing all we can to have him identified as soon as possible.

“Thankfully these incidents are quite rare and there is nothing at this stage to suggest this is anything but an isolated incident.”

Describing what happened on Sunday, DI Wishart said: “The female has been out socialising with her friend and they have been in the Cowgate and it is at that stage that the male responsible has approached them.

“The females had been arranging their own way home and at that point the friend made her own way home, leaving the female with the person responsible.

DI Graeme Wishart and Ch Insp Echevarria at Tuesday’s briefing. Image: Paul Reid
DI Wishart says the attacker worked alone. Image: Paul Reid

“It is at that point the person responsible attacked the female.

“He seems to have approached them and engaged in conversation.

“I think it would be fair to say he had gained trust.

“To make it absolutely clear, this is two girls who have been out socialising and it has been the end of their night.

“They were going their separate ways and were arranging their own way home, as they are absolutely entitled to do.

“It is then the male responsible who has taken that opportunity to sustain the attack on the female.

“The area where the females have been, they have been at the side of the car park and have walked into the area of the car park.”

He added: “There is a dedicated team of officers, dedicated CCTV officers and a specialist team of officers to deal with the victim.

“It is 24 hours a day, round the clock, trying to get this person identified.

“It has been a very traumatic experience for the victim and she is being supported by her family and specialist officers.

“She has been incredibly brave to come forward to the police to report this and we are just trying to give her as much support as possible.

“We do believe this was an isolated incident but I think it is important for people to be aware of their own personal safety and take precautions where they need to.”

More details revealed about Dundee rape suspect

The suspect is described as a white male in his early 20s, who is of slim build and average height.

Police have also confirmed he had short, brown – possibly auburn – hair and a short beard.

He was wearing a beige/khaki jacket or overshirt, a black t-shirt, black trousers and light brown boots.

DI Wishart added: “We believe the person responsible has come on foot and left on foot so there is every chance that he could have been in the city centre socialising.

“There is every chance that he could be a local person.

“He was alone at the time of the attack.”

