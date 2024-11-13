Dundee rape suspect ‘may drink in local pubs’ as weekend cops put on alert

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee rape suspect ‘may drink in local pubs’ as weekend cops put on alert

Officers will be issued with a CCTV image of the man.

By Ellidh Aitken
Police on patrol in Dundee city centre will be given an image of the suspect. Image: Paul Reid
Police patrolling Dundee city centre this weekend will be on alert for a rape suspect who officers say may drink in local pubs.

Officers are hunting for a man in his early 20s after a teenager was raped in a small car park off Cowgate in the early hours of Sunday.

Officers believe they have captured the man on CCTV.

As the search for the suspect continues, Chief Inspector Colin Echevarria says officers will be issued that image during briefings on Friday and Saturday – in case he is a frequent visitor to the city centre.

It comes after detectives revealed the timeline of events leading to the attack, which happened moments after the 16-year-old victim left a nearby pub with a friend.

Ch Insp Colin Echevarria. Image: Paul Reid

Ch Insp Echevarria told The Courier: “Officers have been briefed on this incident and will continue patrols, continue paying attention to this area.

“They have been given a description of the suspect and we do have images of the suspect so inquiries will be continuing.

“We hope over the coming days we will get a better image of that person and can identify them.

“On Friday and Saturday night when officers are briefed, they will be given that image.

Dundee cops to be issued image of rape suspect

“They will have that in their mind, they will have that on their person.

“There may be a chance that this person frequents the area on a Friday and Saturday night.

“It may be that he goes to the local pubs here and he might come again this weekend so we will be looking for him if he is not identified and arrested before that.”

The man is described as white and of slim build and average height, with short brown or auburn hair and a short beard.

The attack happened after the girls left the Town House pub. Image: Paul Reid

The victim and her friend left the Town House pub at the corner of King Street and Cowgate at around closing time in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The friend then left for home and the man raped the girl in the car park between 1am and 1.30am.

The incident was later reported to officers patrolling the area.

Ch Insp Echevarria has assured that Dundee city centre is a “safe area” with officers on regular patrols throughout the night.

‘If you are a victim of crime, speak to police regardless of your age’

He said: “Over the coming weekends we will continue those patrols and give that reassurance to the public that you are safe to come into Dundee and drink in our local pubs.

“If a crime of this type has happened then regardless of what you have done, whether it is underage drinking, we do not care about that now.

“We would not condone it, and we would ask people to please not go into pubs if they are underage.

“The onus is on the licensees in the pubs to ask for identification and ask for that.

Ch Insp Echevarria has urged people to approach officers if they are the victims of crime. Image: Paul Reid

“However, if you are a victim of a crime, regardless of your age, you should approach a police officer and tell them because they will treat you like a human being.

“They are not going to be interested in your underage drinking, they are going to be interested in what you are a victim of.

“It is really important coming into the festive period, if you are with your friend, stay with your friend.

“Dundee city centre is a safe place, crime rates are low and incidents like this are rare.”

