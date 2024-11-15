Watch as Dundee hosts exercise simulating major emergency with multiple casualties

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee

Watch as Dundee hosts exercise simulating major emergency with multiple casualties

Around 30 firefighters took part in the training exercise at the DC Thomson printworks.

By Neil Henderson

A unique firefighter training exercise simulating a major emergency with multiple casualties has taken place at the Courier’s printworks in Dundee.

The DC Thomson building on Kingsway East played host to around 30 firefighters for a realistic training event on Friday.

Spread across several floors the exercise was designed to improve essential search and rescue skills in challenging environments.

Officers, some blindfolded, wore breathing apparatus and used hoses for simulated fire conditions.

Firefighters blindfolded to simulate being in smoke-filled room

Firefighters also used thermal imaging cameras to search the warehouse and offices for casualties.

Area commander Bryan Todd, Scottish Fire and Rescue Service senior officer for Dundee, Angus, Perth and Kinross, said using the DC Thomson facility had proved “very successful”.

Fire engines outside the Kingsway building. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Around 30 firefighters took part. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Officers look for casualties with limited visibility. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Training involved blacking out firefighters’ visors to simulate a smoky, dark environment. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Officers with Dundee in the background. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
One of many casualties in the simulation. Image: Steve Brown/ DC Thomson

He added: “Wherever possible we train our firefighters in the most realistic and varied environments possible.

“This kind of exercise helps maintain and build on the extensive search and rescue skills of our firefighters.

“The opportunity to use a new and unfamiliar environment goes a long way to simulating scenarios we can face in a real-life incident.”

Dundee hosts unique firefighter training exercise

SFRS staff regularly make use of public and private buildings for additional training.

AC Todd added: “This was a very successful exercise for all of our staff.

“I would like to thank DC Thomson for working with us and allowing the use of the building.”

