Watch as Dundee hosts exercise simulating major emergency with multiple casualties

A unique firefighter training exercise simulating a major emergency with multiple casualties has taken place at the Courier’s printworks in Dundee.

The DC Thomson building on Kingsway East played host to around 30 firefighters for a realistic training event on Friday.

Spread across several floors the exercise was designed to improve essential search and rescue skills in challenging environments.

Officers, some blindfolded, wore breathing apparatus and used hoses for simulated fire conditions.

Firefighters blindfolded to simulate being in smoke-filled room

Firefighters also used thermal imaging cameras to search the warehouse and offices for casualties.

Area commander Bryan Todd, Scottish Fire and Rescue Service senior officer for Dundee, Angus, Perth and Kinross, said using the DC Thomson facility had proved “very successful”.

He added: “Wherever possible we train our firefighters in the most realistic and varied environments possible.

“This kind of exercise helps maintain and build on the extensive search and rescue skills of our firefighters.

“The opportunity to use a new and unfamiliar environment goes a long way to simulating scenarios we can face in a real-life incident.”

Dundee hosts unique firefighter training exercise

SFRS staff regularly make use of public and private buildings for additional training.

AC Todd added: “This was a very successful exercise for all of our staff.

“I would like to thank DC Thomson for working with us and allowing the use of the building.”