Man 31, charged after serious sex assault of 16-year-old girl in Dundee

A 31-year-old man has been charged in connection with the serious sex assault of a 16-year-old girl in Dundee.

The incident happened between 1am and 1.30am on Sunday November 10 in Cowgate.

He is due to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court on Monday.

Detective Sergeant Shaunni Morris said: “We would like to extend our thanks to the public for their assistance with this enquiry.

“Officers will remain in the area while enquiries continue.”