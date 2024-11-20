Best pictures from first day of Dundee University winter graduations 2024

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Dundee

Best pictures from first day of Dundee University winter graduations 2024

Students from three schools received their awards at a ceremony in the Caird Hall.

University of Dundee graduations 2024. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
University of Dundee graduations 2024. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
By Chloe Burrell & Heather Fowlie

Students have celebrated their academic achievements in the first day of Dundee University’s winter graduations.

Hundreds of people flocked to the Caird Hall on Wednesday.

Students from the School of Life Sciences, the School of Medicine and School of Science and Engineering were rewarded for their hard work.

Further ceremonies will take place on Thursday and Friday.

Our photographer Kim Cessford was on hand to capture a photo gallery of the best moments.

Dundee’s winter village meant space was at a premium outside the Caird Hall.
The procession of VIP’s leads the new graduates from the ceremony in Dundee today.
Happy pictures of the new graduates.
Nasrab Redi and Saeed following the graduation ceremony.
Dr Aniekeme Uwah after graduation.
Dahlia Jones and Marova Fdil outside the Caird Hall.
Erin Cox was happy to graduate!
The procession of VIP’s leads the new graduates from the ceremony.
Alexander Makhniashvili and Shiuan Wang after graduating!
The procession of VIP’s leads the new graduates from the ceremony.
Dr Innocent Oriaku, Vincent O’Brien, Elaheh Gholami, Paniz Farhadieh and Scott McGregor.
Scott Dykes, Gerda Pupelyte, Steven MacGregor and Kieran Hollins.
Sweta Bhagat and Gokul Kumar.
Adjusting a mitre hat.
Joy Darling following the ceremony.
Happy graduate following the ceremony taking pictures for memories of this special day.
New graduates Amy Wood and Carmen Keddy.
Busima Wazeerwal and Rahimeh Reazaei.
School of Life Sciences, School of Medicine  and School of Science and Engineering graduates.
Groups of friends gather for a picture.
More memories being captured of the big day.
Gloria Nweke after her graduation.

More from Dundee

Dundee Christmas Village. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
First look at Dundee's Christmas as festive village set to open
The warning area covers parts of Tayside, Fife and Stirling. Image: Met Office
Heavy snow and rain warning across Tayside, Fife and Stirling
Chicken This Way owner Muhammad Usman, far right, with staff outside the new shop. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Fire-hit Dundee takeaway transformed into chicken shop
Double decker Stagecoach bus.
Stagecoach reveals Christmas bus timetables for Tayside and Fife
The floodlights at the Lynch Sports Centre will now operate seven days a week. Image: DC Thomson.
Dundee Planning Ahead: Clark's move approved and Lynch Sports Centre floodlighting
Fintry Drive in Dundee.
One man taken to hospital after two-car crash in Dundee
Swimmers making use of the pool at Baldragon Academy. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Calls for more information on Dundee school pool closure proposals as consultation set
4
Professor Iain Gillespie, principal of Dundee University. Image: Supplied
Dundee University principal misses staff question time after announcing job losses
18
The bathing waters in Broughty Ferry have been rated 'excellent'. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Latest Tayside and Fife bathing water quality revealed – how does your local beach…
Roadworks at Swallow roundabout in Dundee.
Dundee drivers warned of delays during Swallow Roundabout roadworks lane closure

Conversation