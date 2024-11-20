Dundee Best pictures from first day of Dundee University winter graduations 2024 Students from three schools received their awards at a ceremony in the Caird Hall. University of Dundee graduations 2024. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson By Chloe Burrell & Heather Fowlie November 20 2024, 8:17pm November 20 2024, 8:17pm Share Best pictures from first day of Dundee University winter graduations 2024 Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/dundee/5128162/university-of-dundee-winter-graduations-2024-day-1-photo-gallery/ Copy Link 0 comment Students have celebrated their academic achievements in the first day of Dundee University’s winter graduations. Hundreds of people flocked to the Caird Hall on Wednesday. Students from the School of Life Sciences, the School of Medicine and School of Science and Engineering were rewarded for their hard work. Further ceremonies will take place on Thursday and Friday. Our photographer Kim Cessford was on hand to capture a photo gallery of the best moments. Dundee’s winter village meant space was at a premium outside the Caird Hall. The procession of VIP’s leads the new graduates from the ceremony in Dundee today. Happy pictures of the new graduates. Nasrab Redi and Saeed following the graduation ceremony. Dr Aniekeme Uwah after graduation. Dahlia Jones and Marova Fdil outside the Caird Hall. Erin Cox was happy to graduate! The procession of VIP’s leads the new graduates from the ceremony. Alexander Makhniashvili and Shiuan Wang after graduating! The procession of VIP’s leads the new graduates from the ceremony. Dr Innocent Oriaku, Vincent O’Brien, Elaheh Gholami, Paniz Farhadieh and Scott McGregor. Scott Dykes, Gerda Pupelyte, Steven MacGregor and Kieran Hollins. Sweta Bhagat and Gokul Kumar. Adjusting a mitre hat. Joy Darling following the ceremony. Happy graduate following the ceremony taking pictures for memories of this special day. New graduates Amy Wood and Carmen Keddy. Busima Wazeerwal and Rahimeh Reazaei. School of Life Sciences, School of Medicine and School of Science and Engineering graduates. Groups of friends gather for a picture. More memories being captured of the big day. Gloria Nweke after her graduation.
