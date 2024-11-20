Heavy snow and rain warning across Tayside, Fife and Stirling

A yellow weather warning for heavy snow and rain has been issued across Tayside, Fife and Stirling.

The Met Office is warning of heavy snow on Saturday followed by a rapid thaw and rain.

The alert will be in place from 4am on Saturday until 9am on Sunday.

The warning covers Perthshire, Kinross-shire and Stirling as well as western parts of Fife and inland areas of Angus.

Winds of more than 60mph could also hit some areas.

Although the warning does not cover Dundee, the city will still experience sub-zero conditions into Saturday followed by heavy rain and winds of more than 50mph.

Forecasters say there is a small chance of power cuts and some rural communities being cut off.

Disruption as heavy snow and rain warning issued for Tayside, Fife and Stirling

There is also a chance of flooding and delays on roads and to train services.

The warning says fast-flowing or deep floodwater could pose a danger to life – though there are currently no flood alerts or warnings for the region.

The Met Office warning says: “In conjunction with strengthening winds, difficult driving conditions are likely, especially over higher level routes, with possibly some interruptions to power supplies.

“In addition, the rapid thaw of lying snow as milder air arrives, with perhaps an additional 20-40 mm of rain in some upland areas during Saturday night, will lead to a greater likelihood of rainfall impacts later in the period.”

A separate yellow warning for ice has also been issued in parts of Stirlingshire, Perthshire and Angus.