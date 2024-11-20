Heavy snow and rain warning across Tayside, Fife and Stirling

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Heavy snow and rain warning across Tayside, Fife and Stirling

Winds of more than 60mph could also hit the region.

By Ellidh Aitken
The warning area covers parts of Tayside, Fife and Stirling. Image: Met Office
A yellow weather warning for heavy snow and rain has been issued across Tayside, Fife and Stirling.

The Met Office is warning of heavy snow on Saturday followed by a rapid thaw and rain.

The alert will be in place from 4am on Saturday until 9am on Sunday.

The warning covers Perthshire, Kinross-shire and Stirling as well as western parts of Fife and inland areas of Angus.

Winds of more than 60mph could also hit some areas.

Although the warning does not cover Dundee, the city will still experience sub-zero conditions into Saturday followed by heavy rain and winds of more than 50mph.

Forecasters say there is a small chance of power cuts and some rural communities being cut off.

Disruption as heavy snow and rain warning issued for Tayside, Fife and Stirling

There is also a chance of flooding and delays on roads and to train services.

The warning says fast-flowing or deep floodwater could pose a danger to life – though there are currently no flood alerts or warnings for the region.

The Met Office warning says: “In conjunction with strengthening winds, difficult driving conditions are likely, especially over higher level routes, with possibly some interruptions to power supplies.

“In addition, the rapid thaw of lying snow as milder air arrives, with perhaps an additional 20-40 mm of rain in some upland areas during Saturday night, will lead to a greater likelihood of rainfall impacts later in the period.”

A separate yellow warning for ice has also been issued in parts of Stirlingshire, Perthshire and Angus.

