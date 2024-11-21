Dundee Photos from second day of Dundee University winter graduations 2024 Students marked their academic accomplishments on Thursday. Dundee University Winter Graduations. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson By Andrew Robson & Heather Fowlie November 21 2024, 7:30pm November 21 2024, 7:30pm Share Photos from second day of Dundee University winter graduations 2024 Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/dundee/5129435/university-of-dundee-winter-graduations-2024-day-2-photo-gallery/ Copy Link 0 comment Hundreds of students have taken part in the second day of Dundee University’s 2024 winter graduations. The students gathered at City Square with friends and family on Thursday. Students from the School of Business, School of Art and Design, School of Dentistry, and School of Health Sciences were rewarded for their hard work. It comes after the first day of graduations on Wednesday. Another ceremony will take place on Friday. Our photographer Kim Cessford was on hand to capture a photo gallery of the second day. The procession of dignitaries and VIP’s leads the students out following the awards ceremony at Caird Hall. The piper walking out. Graduates make their way towards their future following the awards ceremony. New graduates and their friends and family mingle following the ceremony. Posing on the steps of the Caird Hall. Daishan Khandelwai, Prabaharen Baskar, Ashwin Kalash and Vedant Mishra. Folashade Idowu, Victoria and Michelle Oziri. Shabanm Khan celebrated her graduation. Folashade Afeni is pictured by family. Kelechi Onwuzuruike and Adewunmi Abeson dressed for the special day. Happy days – Rakyieh Mohammady holding up her flowers. Leki Nasimoi proud to be a graduate at Caird Hall. Family members wait for their graduates. Time for a family picture. Chia Yu Lin and Qing Zhang. Karen Tosh ((Programme Lead for Nursing) with one of her students, Rakyieh Mohammady and Hadi Vahidi. Precious Odhegba after the event. Fola Laoye and Olabisi Odine. Simi Momoh and Femi Orekoya celebrating a big achievement. Zahra Heydari celebrating and throwing her cap in the air!
