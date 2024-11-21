Photos from second day of Dundee University winter graduations 2024

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee

Photos from second day of Dundee University winter graduations 2024

Students marked their academic accomplishments on Thursday.

Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Dundee University Winter Graduations. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
By Andrew Robson & Heather Fowlie

Hundreds of students have taken part in the second day of Dundee University’s 2024 winter graduations.

The students gathered at City Square with friends and family on Thursday.

Students from the School of Business, School of Art and Design, School of Dentistry, and School of Health Sciences were rewarded for their hard work.

It comes after the first day of graduations on Wednesday.

Another ceremony will take place on Friday.

Our photographer Kim Cessford was on hand to capture a photo gallery of the second day.

 

The procession of dignitaries and VIP’s leads the students out following the awards ceremony at Caird Hall.
The piper walking out.
Graduates make their way towards their future following the awards ceremony.
New graduates and their friends and family mingle following the ceremony.
Posing on the steps of the Caird Hall.
Daishan Khandelwai, Prabaharen Baskar, Ashwin Kalash and Vedant Mishra.
Folashade Idowu, Victoria and Michelle Oziri.
Shabanm Khan celebrated her graduation.
Folashade Afeni is pictured by family.
Kelechi Onwuzuruike and Adewunmi Abeson dressed for the special day.
Happy days – Rakyieh Mohammady holding up her flowers.
Leki Nasimoi proud to be a graduate at Caird Hall.
Family members wait for their graduates.
Time for a family picture.
Chia Yu Lin and Qing Zhang.
Karen Tosh ((Programme Lead for Nursing) with one of her students, Rakyieh Mohammady and Hadi Vahidi.
Precious Odhegba after the event.
Fola Laoye and Olabisi Odine.
Simi Momoh and Femi Orekoya celebrating a big achievement.
Zahra Heydari celebrating and throwing her cap in the air!

Conversation