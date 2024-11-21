Photos from second day of Dundee University winter graduations 2024

Hundreds of students have taken part in the second day of Dundee University’s 2024 winter graduations.

The students gathered at City Square with friends and family on Thursday.

Students from the School of Business, School of Art and Design, School of Dentistry, and School of Health Sciences were rewarded for their hard work.

It comes after the first day of graduations on Wednesday.

Another ceremony will take place on Friday.

Our photographer Kim Cessford was on hand to capture a photo gallery of the second day.