Anger as mattresses and household items fly-tipped on Dundee street

There are fears the mess is attracting rats to nearby Skyaxe combat gym.

By Ellidh Aitken
The rubbish has been dumped on Daniel Street. Image: Ellidh Aitken/DC Thomson
The rubbish has been dumped on Daniel Street. Image: Ellidh Aitken/DC Thomson

Mattresses and household items have been dumped on a Dundee street as workers fear fly-tipping is attracting rats to a nearby gym.

Brian Wallace, who works at Skyaxe Combat and Fitness Centre on Brook Street, says customers have stopped using the gym due to “out of hand” fly-tipping.

The personal trainer and kickboxing coach says the rubbish, which has been dumped on nearby Daniel Street, is also attracting rats.

The latest pile of waste includes mattresses, clothing and other household goods.

Fly-tipping ‘putting people off’ using Dundee gym

Brian – who found the mess on Thursday morning – told The Courier: “We’ve noticed people coming from the flats and houses, and dumping stuff and bags of rubble.

“Last night there wasn’t as much there but then this morning there was a lot more, including mattresses and household items.

“We had people using the gym last night who commented on it, and that was before the mattresses appeared.

“There was lots of rubbish but it wasn’t nearly that bad.

“I have been monitoring it for months since the last time when it was attracting seagulls.

The rubbish includes mattresses and household items. Image: Ellidh Aitken/DC Thomson
Some of the dumped rubbish. Image: Ellidh Aitken/DC Thomson
The fly-tipping has caused parking problems. Image: Ellidh Aitken/DC Thomson

“We have now been getting rats again.

“The council have been on top of it and pest control comes out every so often but it is putting people off coming here.”

Brian says the rubbish is also being spread across the road due to people going through what has been left.

He said: “It is happening every week and then we get people coming along and rummaging through the bags and leaving all the rubbish lying all over the road. It is unreal.

Brian Wallace next to mess left dumped on the street last summer. Image: Kieran Webster/DC Thomson

“We have recently had floodlights installed and they come on with any movement so hopefully that hinders it.

“We use the road for our fight team, who do sprints there, and they are the current world champions, so it does have a massive effect on the team as they have got to run up to Balgay or Dudhope instead of being able to do it here.

“It is getting way out of hand.

“I don’t know what we are meant to do, it is like we are stuck.”

He also claims customers have cancelled memberships at Skyaxe due to the fly-tipping and parking problems.

 

A Dundee City Council spokesperson said: “So called fly tipping is an anti-social behaviour that blights communities and areas where it happens.

“Our Take Pride in Your City campaign exists to encourage everyone to do their bit to keep the city safe and presentable for all.

“Anyone who does fly tip is acting illegally and the council has robust procedures to try to deter this selfish and dishonest activity, all fly tipping complaints are investigated.

“In instances where an alleged offender is identified they will be issued a £500 fixed penalty notice. Failure to pay a fixed penalty will result in a report to the Procurator Fiscal.

“You can report fly tipping on the Council’s website.”

