Two Dundee Wetherspoon pubs honoured in Loo of the Year Awards

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Dundee

Two Dundee Wetherspoon pubs honoured in Loo of the Year Awards

The toilets are judged on various criteria including cleanliness, accessibility, decor and maintenance.

By Lindsey Hamilton
The outdoor seating area at The Counting House Wetherspoon pub in Dundee. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
The outdoor seating area at The Counting House Wetherspoon pub in Dundee. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson

Two Wetherspoon pubs in Dundee have been honoured in the 2024 Loo of the Year Awards.

Jolly’s Hotel on Gray Street, Broughty Ferry, has been awarded a ‘platinum plus’ grading by inspectors.

Meanwhile, The Counting House on Reform Street in the city centre has been awarded a ‘platinum’ grading for its toilets.

The loos are judged on various criteria including cleanliness, accessibility, decor and maintenance.

Judges made unannounced visits to thousands of toilet sites across the UK.

Jolly’s Hotel in Broughty Ferry. Image: Alan Richardson

The toilets are graded bronze, silver, gold, platinum, platinum plus or diamond with unacceptable toilets not graded at all.

Michelle Milne, Jolly’s Hotel manager, said: “We are delighted with the grading.

“Staff at the pub ensure the toilets are in excellent condition at all times and it is great that this has been recognised by the inspectors.”

Becky Wall, Loo of the Year Awards 2024 managing director, said: “The toilets at the two pubs have been designed and fitted out to a very high standard and are both clean and well maintained.

“The pubs deserve their awards.”

More from Dundee

One-year-old Harvey Reilly and his mum, Alison Reilly, enjoy a first look at this year's Gillies display. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Broughty Ferry store Gillies unveils 2024 Christmas window
Worker Kerr Darling outside the Postal clothing shop in Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Dundee clothing brand opens pop-up shop at Keiller Centre
The rubbish has been dumped on Daniel Street. Image: Ellidh Aitken/DC Thomson
Anger as mattresses and household items fly-tipped on Dundee street
Disruption to transport is "likely".
THREE new weather warnings for Tayside and Fife as Storm Bert to bring heavy…
The Fly service opposite the Malmaison in Dundee
More Dundee to Edinburgh Airport bus services set to launch before Christmas
2
St Johnstone striker, Nicky Clark.
St Johnstone star Nicky Clark's car stolen from Dundee driveway
A big wheel features at Dundee's Christmas. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
First look at Dundee's Christmas as festive village opens
Dundee's Christmas village. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Dundee's Christmas: Full details about 2024 festive village
3
To go with story by Laura Devlin. How the Wellgate could look under transformation plans from D&AC Picture shows; How the Wellgate could look under transformation plans from D&AC . Murraygate . Supplied by BDP Date; Unknown
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee and Angus College plots Wellgate takeover as part of unprecedented £265m campus…
8
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Plans for Angus College transformation to city centre campus Picture shows; Plans for Angus College transformation to city centre campus. Abbeygate Shopping Centre . Supplied by BDP Date; Unknown
EXCLUSIVE: Pictures reveal vision for new Arbroath town centre campus at Dundee and Angus…
3

Conversation