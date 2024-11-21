Two Dundee Wetherspoon pubs honoured in Loo of the Year Awards

Two Wetherspoon pubs in Dundee have been honoured in the 2024 Loo of the Year Awards.

Jolly’s Hotel on Gray Street, Broughty Ferry, has been awarded a ‘platinum plus’ grading by inspectors.

Meanwhile, The Counting House on Reform Street in the city centre has been awarded a ‘platinum’ grading for its toilets.

The loos are judged on various criteria including cleanliness, accessibility, decor and maintenance.

Judges made unannounced visits to thousands of toilet sites across the UK.

The toilets are graded bronze, silver, gold, platinum, platinum plus or diamond with unacceptable toilets not graded at all.

Michelle Milne, Jolly’s Hotel manager, said: “We are delighted with the grading.

“Staff at the pub ensure the toilets are in excellent condition at all times and it is great that this has been recognised by the inspectors.”

Becky Wall, Loo of the Year Awards 2024 managing director, said: “The toilets at the two pubs have been designed and fitted out to a very high standard and are both clean and well maintained.

“The pubs deserve their awards.”