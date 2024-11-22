Dundee and Angus College Q&A: How long will £265m campus plan take and who is funding it?

Dundee and Angus College is planning an ambitious ten-year redevelopment project which could transform the local areas.

A £265m plan to create two new campuses, in the City of Discovery and Angus, and expand its third campus at Gardyne was unveiled on Thursday.

The institution hopes to work with a range of local and national partners to bring education, employability and support services together under one roof.

And if it comes to fruition, it will be the first time such an approach has been rolled out on Scotland.

The Courier answers the key questions.

Why the redevelopment?

D&AC says that despite investment in recent years, their current campuses require “significant” maintenance and upgrading to keep them at “acceptable standards”.

The ambitious redevelopment plan will allow them to play a “meaningful” role in Scotland’s net zero ambitions by creating efficient and sustainable facilities

The current Kingsway Campus was constructed in 1962 and opened a year later.

However, it’s estimated the college will need to spend tens of millions of pounds over the next five to seven years just to tackle maintenance issues including RAAC.

Similarly, elements of the Gardyne estate such as the north annexe and the sports block were built 50 years ago and now need modernised.

It’s believed the most cost-effective solution and best for staff and students will be to create a new fit-for-the-future campus in the centre of Dundee.

In Arbroath, the overall condition of the Clova Building in particular, as well as elements of all seven buildings on the site, now need modernised.

Who is the driving force behind the plans?

Simon Hewitt, who has been Principal of Dundee and Angus since 2020, is leading the project.

Speaking about the plans, he said they represented an “amazing opportunity to build world-class facilities fit for the future”.

He added: “We want to bring together partners to provide advice, support, training and skills under one roof.

“Every individual would have access to all of this in one place, tailored to their needs.”

How has the public reacted?

The campus plans were met with a mostly positive reaction when they were revealed on Thursday.

Taking to social media, one Evening Telegraph reader said: “This would benefit the city centre by increasing footfall, helping to revitalise a struggling area, and making better use of empty spaces”

Whilst another wrote: “Exactly what the city centre needs. A campus like this would breathe new life into the city centre and would be a lifeline to the high street.”

However, some in Arbroath were concerned about the future of the college in the Angus town.

Writing on The Courier website, one reader said: “It looks like the Arbroath Campus is going to virtually disappear with the majority of courses being based in Dundee.

What would close as a result of the plans?

In Dundee, the current Kingsway campus on Old Glamis Road and the Wellgate Shopping Centre are both expected to close.

The current Arbroath college campus is also expected to close its doors if the move to the town centre materialises.

Where will the college be based?

The site of the Wellgate Centre is the preferred location for a new Dundee campus.

The Gardyne campus will expanded, with a new purpose-built STEM facility created to incorporate the construction, engineering and science faculties.

The number of students attending Gardyne is not expected to increase significantly.

In Arbroath, the college believes most cost-effective solution is to move to the town centre in a purpose-built facility. The College is committed to staying in the town.

When will the redevelopment happen?

D&AC envisage the plan being delivered over a ten year period.

However, bosses say they will work as efficiently as possible to make sure the vision is realised “as soon as possible”.

The redevelopment will be delivered in phases.

How is it being funded?

Funding options with a number of partners are being worked through and a range of options is being discussed.

Initial and early estimates are that the building works will cost at least £265m over ten years.

The future sale of assets like the campus buildings will form part of the bigger funding discussions and will be addressed in due course.

What’s next?

D&AC will continue to continue to work with architects and planners on the details of each campus while discussions on funding options progress.

Further engagement will take place with staff, students, partners and neighbours.

Learning and activities at Kingsway, Arbroath and Gardyne campus locations will continue as normal for the next few years.