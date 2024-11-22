Dundee and Angus College Q&A: How long will £265m campus plan take and who is funding it?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee and Angus College Q&A: How long will £265m campus plan take and who is funding it?

All you need to know about the ambitious transformations plans which could redevelop the centre of Dundee and Arbroath.

The masterplan would see the college move from from the Kingsway Campus in Dundee to a new facility at the Wellgate. Image: BDP.
The masterplan would see the college move from from the Kingsway Campus in Dundee to a new facility at the Wellgate. Image: BDP.
By Laura Devlin

Dundee and Angus College is planning an ambitious ten-year redevelopment project which could transform the local areas.

A £265m plan to create two new campuses, in the City of Discovery and Angus, and expand its third campus at Gardyne was unveiled on Thursday.

The institution hopes to work with a range of local and national partners to bring education, employability and support services together under one roof.

And if it comes to fruition, it will be the first time such an approach has been rolled out on Scotland.

The Courier answers the key questions.

Why the redevelopment?

D&AC says that despite investment in recent years, their current campuses require “significant” maintenance and upgrading to keep them at “acceptable standards”.

The ambitious redevelopment plan will allow them to play a “meaningful” role in Scotland’s net zero ambitions by creating efficient and sustainable facilities

The current Kingsway Campus was constructed in 1962 and opened a year later.

However, it’s estimated the college will need to spend tens of millions of pounds over the next five to seven years just to tackle maintenance issues including RAAC.

The Gardyne campus could be redeveloped into a green skills and innovation hub. Image: BDP.

Similarly, elements of the Gardyne estate such as the north annexe and the sports block were built 50 years ago and now need modernised.

It’s believed the most cost-effective solution and best for staff and students will be to create a new fit-for-the-future campus in the centre of Dundee.

In Arbroath, the overall condition of the Clova Building in particular, as well as elements of all seven buildings on the site, now need modernised.

Who is the driving force behind the plans?

Simon Hewitt, who has been Principal of Dundee and Angus since 2020, is leading the project.

Speaking about the plans, he said they represented an “amazing opportunity to build world-class facilities fit for the future”.

He added: “We want to bring together partners to provide advice, support, training and skills under one roof.

“Every individual would have access to all of this in one place, tailored to their needs.”

Principal Simon Hewitt. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

How has the public reacted?

The campus plans were met with a mostly positive reaction when they were revealed on Thursday.

Taking to social media, one Evening Telegraph reader said: “This would benefit the city centre by increasing footfall, helping to revitalise a struggling area, and making better use of empty spaces”

Whilst another wrote: “Exactly what the city centre needs. A campus like this would breathe new life into the city centre and would be a lifeline to the high street.”

Dundonians feel the ailing Wellgate Centre needs a shake up. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

However, some in Arbroath were concerned about the future of the college in the Angus town.

Writing on The Courier website, one reader said: “It looks like the Arbroath Campus is going to virtually disappear with the majority of courses being based in Dundee.

What would close as a result of the plans?

In Dundee, the current Kingsway campus on Old Glamis Road and the Wellgate Shopping Centre are both expected to close.

The current Arbroath college campus is also expected to close its doors if the move to the town centre materialises.

The current Kingsway campus is expected to shut. Image: Dundee & Angus College.

Where will the college be based?

The site of the Wellgate Centre is the preferred location for a new Dundee campus.

The Gardyne campus will expanded, with a new purpose-built STEM facility created to incorporate the construction, engineering and science faculties.

The number of students attending Gardyne is not expected to increase significantly.

In Arbroath, the college believes most cost-effective solution is to move to the town centre in a purpose-built facility. The College is committed to staying in the town.

 

 

An aerial impression of the how the Wellgate and surrounding area could be redeveloped. Image: BDP.

When will the redevelopment happen?

D&AC envisage the plan being delivered over a ten year period.

However, bosses say they will work as efficiently as possible to make sure the vision is realised “as soon as possible”.

The redevelopment will be delivered in phases.

How is it being funded?

Funding options with a number of partners are being worked through and a range of options is being discussed.

Initial and early estimates are that the building works will cost at least £265m over ten  years.

The future sale of assets like the campus buildings will form part of the bigger funding discussions and will be addressed in due course.

The college could look at selling some of the existing buildings. Image: Dundee & Angus College.

What’s next?

D&AC will continue to continue to work with architects and planners on the details of each campus while discussions on funding options progress.

Further engagement will take place with staff, students, partners and neighbours.

Learning and activities at Kingsway, Arbroath and Gardyne campus locations will continue as normal for the next few years.

