What will happen to Wellgate Clock as Dundee and Angus College plots shopping centre takeover?

The Wellgate Shopping Centre could soon be confined to history as Dundee and Angus College plots a new state-of-the art campus on the site.

The Courier revealed last week that the college wants to create two new campuses as part of an ambitious redevelopment.

In the City of Discovery, the institution hopes to move from its current Kingsway location to a new facility at the Wellgate.

This would see the centre transformed into a hub where education, employability and support services are together under one roof.

It forms part of a wider ten-year vision from the college which could see a £265m investment in the region.

If the college proposals come to fruition, it would mark the end of a shopping centre that has served Dundee since 1978.

But what will happen to the beloved Wellgate Clock?

College addresses Wellgate Clock future

Designed by Charles Anderson and built by renowned clockmaker Haward Horological Ltd, it was installed five months after the centre opened.

The clock has nine bells, all of which were cast by the well-known Whitechapel Bell Foundry in London, where Britain’s most celebrated bell, Big Ben, was formed.

At the time of its unveiling, The Evening Telegraph said the awakening of the clock, when it put on its display of 12 nursery rhymes, had proved an “irresistible attraction”.

In its heyday, crowds would gather below the vintage timepiece to watch it spring into action, enthralling children who would patiently wait for their favourite rhyme.

More than 45 years on, the landmark remains…and it looks set to stay.

Principal of D&AC Simon Hewitt said: “Just like Dundee and Angus College, the Wellgate Clock is at the heart of the community and we would be delighted to incorporate it into our new campus.

“However, I suspect there might be competition from many of the city’s other public buildings to give it a new home as it is such a well-loved feature.”

Big plans for Wellgate

Speaking to The Courier last week, Mr Hewitt gave further insight into the Wellgate campus plans.

“The ground floor will be completely open, like walking into a shopping centre still”, he said.

“You’ll see things like the training restaurant and cafe for hospitality students, as well as employability support services. The college itself would be on upper floors.

“So you could be going in for a coffee, or a haircut…It’s almost like an evolution of what a high street can be, and what a college should be.”