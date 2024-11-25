What will happen to Wellgate Clock as Dundee and Angus College plots shopping centre takeover?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

What will happen to Wellgate Clock as Dundee and Angus College plots shopping centre takeover?

The famous nursery rhyme clock has been a fixture of the centre for more than four decades.

The Wellgate Clock was unveiled in September 1978. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
By Laura Devlin

The Wellgate Shopping Centre could soon be confined to history as Dundee and Angus College plots a new state-of-the art campus on the site.

The Courier revealed last week that the college wants to create two new campuses as part of an ambitious redevelopment.

In the City of Discovery, the institution hopes to move from its current Kingsway location to a new facility at the Wellgate.

This would see the centre transformed into a hub where education, employability and support services are together under one roof.

It forms part of a wider ten-year vision from the college which could see a £265m investment in the region.

Dundee and Angus College are plotting a move to the Wellgate. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

If the college proposals come to fruition, it would mark the end of a shopping centre that has served Dundee since 1978.

But what will happen to the beloved Wellgate Clock?

College addresses Wellgate Clock future

Designed by Charles Anderson and built by renowned clockmaker Haward Horological Ltd, it was installed five months after the centre opened.

The clock has nine bells, all of which were cast by the well-known Whitechapel Bell Foundry in London, where Britain’s most celebrated bell, Big Ben, was formed.

At the time of its unveiling, The Evening Telegraph said the awakening of the clock, when it put on its display of 12 nursery rhymes, had proved an “irresistible attraction”.

Crowds gather to look at the famous Wellgate clock back in 1978. Image: DC Thomson.

In its heyday, crowds would gather below the vintage timepiece to watch it spring into action, enthralling children who would patiently wait for their favourite rhyme.

More than 45 years on, the landmark remains…and it looks set to stay.

Principal of D&AC Simon Hewitt said: “Just like Dundee and Angus College, the Wellgate Clock is at the heart of the community and we would be delighted to incorporate it into our new campus.

“However, I suspect there might be competition from many of the city’s other public buildings to give it a new home as it is such a well-loved feature.”

Big plans for Wellgate

Speaking to The Courier last week, Mr Hewitt gave further insight into the Wellgate campus plans.

“The ground floor will be completely open, like walking into a shopping centre still”, he said.

Dundee and Angus College Principal Simon Hewitt. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

“You’ll see things like the training restaurant and cafe for hospitality students, as well as employability support services. The college itself would be on upper floors.

“So you could be going in for a coffee, or a haircut…It’s almost like an evolution of what a high street can be, and what a college should be.”

Conversation