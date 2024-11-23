EXCLUSIVE: Staff warned Dundee University ‘could close in two years’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
EXCLUSIVE: Staff warned Dundee University ‘could close in two years’

The remark was allegedly made when maintenance and operations staff met with the director of estates.

Dundee University. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
By Kirsten Johnson

Dundee University staff claim they were warned this week the institution “could close in two years” if spending is not drastically reduced.

The remark was allegedly made when maintenance and operations staff met with the director of estates and campus services on Wednesday, following the news the university is facing a £30 million black hole.

Failure to recruit enough fee-paying international students has left university bosses struggling to balance the books.

A whistleblower, who asked not to be named, said director of estates and campus services Rose Jenkins made the comment when asked to clarify how grave the situation really was.

Staff anger

The source told The Courier: “So many hard-working, dedicated staff have been left worrying for their future.

“The university used to be like one big family but it has changed a lot in recent years.

“Surely this cannot have come out of nowhere. They must have known it was coming and could have better prepared and spent less on non-essential things.

“The university has been slowly chipping away at the building blocks, at the lower paid jobs, while allowing the top to keep expanding. It’s become so top heavy and it’s close to toppling.

“Why has the university executive been able to keep spending like everything is rosy in the garden and get away with it?”

Professor Iain Gillespie, principal of Dundee University. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

The source, who has worked at Dundee University for more than a decade, said a meeting was set up with Ms Jenkins following a “disappointing” Q&A with principal Iain Gillespie.

At the meeting, the source claims she told more than 50 gathered that the university “could close in two years.”

The source continued: “Rose was honest and open and it everyone respected her for that.

“She said that if the university keeps spending money the way it had been then it could have to close in two years’ time. She said that without international students, things weren’t looking good and that the whole university would be affected.”

Principal has warned of further cuts

The source added that the concerns come as some maintenance staff are facing a considerable “pay cut” after being told they are to move from the national trade rates to the university pay scale.

Some staff members could see a reduction of more than £5,000 per year in their pay packet under the new system.

Principal Iain Gillespie wrote to staff on Wednesday warning there would be a “reduction in staffing levels” at the university.

The professor said despite efforts in recent years attracting “record numbers” of fee-paying international students, Dundee University suffered a “significant drop” in recruitment this year.

This, coupled with other outside factors means the institution is facing a budget deficit of between £25m-£30m.

A recruitment freeze, including filling current vacancies, is already in place.

And the university is also having to cut operational expenditure, Mr Gillespie said.

The institution employs around 3,000 members of staff and has more than 17,000 students.

It has an expenditure of around £320m to July 2023, its most recent published accounts show.

University of Dundee response

When asked about the director of estates’ comments, a Dundee University spokesperson said: “We have been clear with regards to the scale of the financial deficit currently facing the University in this financial year, and the need to make significant savings urgently to preserve our financial sustainability.

“We have already identified millions of pounds in savings that have been, or are being, made.

“That does necessitate not filling vacant posts, and restructuring and reprioritising activities.

“We are continuing to take forward staffing review processes that deliver ever more efficient and effective services.”

Addressing the pay scale concerns, the spokesman added: “Where staff have been moved from trade contracts to the University pay scales, and if there is a detriment to salary, they have two years’ payment protection.

“We still have to make considerable further savings and we will bringing forward more plans to staff soon.”

A Unite spokesperson said: “Unite is in full and continued discussions with its members about what is taking place at Dundee University.”

Conversation