EXCLUSIVE: Staff warned Dundee University ‘could close in two years’

Dundee University staff claim they were warned this week the institution “could close in two years” if spending is not drastically reduced.

The remark was allegedly made when maintenance and operations staff met with the director of estates and campus services on Wednesday, following the news the university is facing a £30 million black hole.

Failure to recruit enough fee-paying international students has left university bosses struggling to balance the books.

A whistleblower, who asked not to be named, said director of estates and campus services Rose Jenkins made the comment when asked to clarify how grave the situation really was.

Staff anger

The source told The Courier: “So many hard-working, dedicated staff have been left worrying for their future.

“The university used to be like one big family but it has changed a lot in recent years.

“Surely this cannot have come out of nowhere. They must have known it was coming and could have better prepared and spent less on non-essential things.

“The university has been slowly chipping away at the building blocks, at the lower paid jobs, while allowing the top to keep expanding. It’s become so top heavy and it’s close to toppling.

“Why has the university executive been able to keep spending like everything is rosy in the garden and get away with it?”

The source, who has worked at Dundee University for more than a decade, said a meeting was set up with Ms Jenkins following a “disappointing” Q&A with principal Iain Gillespie.

At the meeting, the source claims she told more than 50 gathered that the university “could close in two years.”

The source continued: “Rose was honest and open and it everyone respected her for that.

“She said that if the university keeps spending money the way it had been then it could have to close in two years’ time. She said that without international students, things weren’t looking good and that the whole university would be affected.”

Principal has warned of further cuts

The source added that the concerns come as some maintenance staff are facing a considerable “pay cut” after being told they are to move from the national trade rates to the university pay scale.

Some staff members could see a reduction of more than £5,000 per year in their pay packet under the new system.

Principal Iain Gillespie wrote to staff on Wednesday warning there would be a “reduction in staffing levels” at the university.

The professor said despite efforts in recent years attracting “record numbers” of fee-paying international students, Dundee University suffered a “significant drop” in recruitment this year.

This, coupled with other outside factors means the institution is facing a budget deficit of between £25m-£30m.

A recruitment freeze, including filling current vacancies, is already in place.

And the university is also having to cut operational expenditure, Mr Gillespie said.

The institution employs around 3,000 members of staff and has more than 17,000 students.

It has an expenditure of around £320m to July 2023, its most recent published accounts show.

University of Dundee response

When asked about the director of estates’ comments, a Dundee University spokesperson said: “We have been clear with regards to the scale of the financial deficit currently facing the University in this financial year, and the need to make significant savings urgently to preserve our financial sustainability.

“We have already identified millions of pounds in savings that have been, or are being, made.

“That does necessitate not filling vacant posts, and restructuring and reprioritising activities.

“We are continuing to take forward staffing review processes that deliver ever more efficient and effective services.”

Addressing the pay scale concerns, the spokesman added: “Where staff have been moved from trade contracts to the University pay scales, and if there is a detriment to salary, they have two years’ payment protection.

“We still have to make considerable further savings and we will bringing forward more plans to staff soon.”

A Unite spokesperson said: “Unite is in full and continued discussions with its members about what is taking place at Dundee University.”