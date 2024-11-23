COURIER OPINION: Time for SNP to repay city’s faith by backing Dundee and Angus College transformation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
COURIER OPINION: Time for SNP to repay city’s faith by backing Dundee and Angus College transformation

This is precisely the kind of bold, forward-thinking initiative the region needs.

How new Dundee city centre campus could look if college completes Wellgate takeover. Image: BDP
By The Courier Comment

Dundee and Angus College’s pioneering vision for the institution’s future is a beacon of hope at a time when our city and town centres need it most.

With proposals to relocate the college’s Dundee campus to the Wellgate Shopping Centre and establish a new hub in Arbroath’s town centre, this project has the potential to not only transform education in the region but to breathe new life into struggling high streets.

This is precisely the kind of bold, forward-thinking initiative that the region needs, and the whole community must rally behind it.

The Courier’s award-winning High Street Trackers series has documented in painful detail the challenges facing our town centres.

The decline of traditional retail has left voids in the heart of our communities that demand innovative solutions.

By reimagining these spaces as centres of education and employability, Dundee and Angus College is offering a vision of regeneration rooted in community need.

Bringing thousands of students, staff, and visitors into the Wellgate and Arbroath’s Abbeygate areas each week would provide a vital boost to local economies, with footfall likely to benefit surrounding businesses.

‘Vision needs substantial investment’

This is a transformative moment not just for Dundee and Arbroath but for Scotland as a whole.

The integration of education, training, and employment services under one roof—an approach inspired by successful models in Australia and Scandinavia—could set a new standard for the college sector nationwide.

It is a model that could and should be replicated elsewhere, providing communities across Scotland with opportunities to reimagine their futures.

Yet for all its promise, this vision cannot be realised without substantial investment.

The estimated £265 million required is not a small sum, but it is an investment in people, places, and the future prosperity of our region.

How inside of new Dundee campus could look. Image: BDP
Dundee and Angus College principal Simon Hewitt. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

If the Scottish Government is serious about its commitment to economic regeneration, skills development, and net-zero ambitions, it must step up to ensure the necessary funding is secured.

Dundee has long demonstrated its faith in the SNP government’s promises of support—now it is time for that faith to be repaid.

The college sector is vital to Scotland’s success, but it has been shamefully neglected for over a decade by policymakers at Holyrood.

Institutions like Dundee and Angus College have faced chronic underfunding while being expected to deliver ever more for students and communities.

‘Bold plan’

This project is a reminder of just how much more colleges could achieve with proper support.

It offers a unique opportunity to revitalise our high streets, reinvigorate our economy, and redefine the role of education in our communities.

Simon Hewitt, the college’s principal, deserves immense credit for his vision and resourcefulness in bringing forward this bold plan. He has shown what is possible with determination and innovative thinking.

Now he and his team must be given the backing they need to make it a reality.

