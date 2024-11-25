Long delays on Dundee’s Kingsway due to Swallow Roundabout roadworks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee

Long delays on Dundee’s Kingsway due to Swallow Roundabout roadworks

Traffic has been queuing as far back as Camperdown Park.

By Andrew Robson
Traffic approaching Swallow Roundabout from Myrekirk. Image: DC Thomson/Andrew Robson
Traffic approaching Swallow Roundabout from Myrekirk. Image: DC Thomson/Andrew Robson

Drivers are facing long delays on the Kingsway in Dundee due to roadworks at the Swallow Roundabout.

Eastbound traffic has been queueing along past the Myrekirk Roundabout, as far as Camperdown Park, on Monday morning.

It comes as a lane has been closed as part of the project to upgrade the roundabout.

Google Maps traffic data showing long delays on the Kingsway. Image: Google Maps
Vehicles are queued heading out of the city. Image: DC Thomson/Andrew Robson
Delays stretch as far as Camperdown. Image: DC Thomson/Andrew Robson
Merging traffic on the Swallow approach is causing the delays. Image: DC Thomson/Andrew Robson

Google Maps data showed traffic was at a standstill for nearly two miles.

A witness said: “Traffic is moving slowly between the Myrekirk Roundabout and the Swallow Roundabout.

“The queues of crawling traffic stretch back well beyond the Myrekirk approach on the Kingsway.

“Merging traffic on the Swallow approach is causing all the delays.”

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Courier on Facebook and online for breaking news.

