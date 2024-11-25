Long delays on Dundee’s Kingsway due to Swallow Roundabout roadworks

Drivers are facing long delays on the Kingsway in Dundee due to roadworks at the Swallow Roundabout.

Eastbound traffic has been queueing along past the Myrekirk Roundabout, as far as Camperdown Park, on Monday morning.

It comes as a lane has been closed as part of the project to upgrade the roundabout.

Google Maps data showed traffic was at a standstill for nearly two miles.

A witness said: “Traffic is moving slowly between the Myrekirk Roundabout and the Swallow Roundabout.

“The queues of crawling traffic stretch back well beyond the Myrekirk approach on the Kingsway.

“Merging traffic on the Swallow approach is causing all the delays.”

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Courier on Facebook and online for breaking news.