Dundee Planning Ahead: Fresh details on Nethergate concert venue and new college campus unveiled

More details have been revealed about the new concert venue planned for the former Mecca Bingo site in Dundee city centre.

Earlier this month it was announced a new 4,500 capacity arena was set open in December.

Called LiveHouse, when completed it will be the third will be the third largest entertainment venue in Scotland behind only the OVO Hydro in Glasgow and the P&J Live in Aberdeen.

In an application submitted for signage on the site, it was detailed that the transformation will develop over several phases.

LiveHouse will initially host crowds of up to 1,000 before increasing to 4,500 when complete.

The application added that vertical “Mecca” signage on the main tower will be replaced with illuminated neon style box signs.

This, the applicants say, will enhance and highlight the tower, accentuating a landmark for the city centre.

Coffee and Cake shop

Meanwhile, a hairdressing salon next door to the Bowbridge Bar on Main Street could be transformed into a coffee and cake shop.

Little detail is given in the application but a layout plan outlines that the existing salon, reception and waiting area would be transformed into a café space.

And the current hair washing space would be converted into a kitchen prep and servery area.

The applicant is listed as a Mrs L Vovk-Dasko.

Dundee and Angus College campus

Last week, Dundee and Angus College unveiled ambitious plans to create a new city centre campus.

Part of a wider £265m project, the college could move from its existing Kingsway campus to a new facility at the Wellgate Shopping Centre.

The plans would also create a green thoroughfare connecting the Murraygate with the Hilltown.

The Kingsway campus, which opened in 1963, would close.

Also planned is a potential expansion of the Gardyne campus to include construction, engineering and science in a new purpose-built STEM facility.

This would also incorporate a green skills and innovation hub.

Here are the links to the planning papers for the Dundee applications

LiveHouse

Coffee and cake shop

Dundee and Angus College campus