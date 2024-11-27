Dundee Planning Ahead: Fresh details on Nethergate concert venue and new college campus unveiled

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee Planning Ahead: Fresh details on Nethergate concert venue and new college campus unveiled

Welcome to Planning Ahead, our weekly round-up of the latest planning proposals across Dundee.

By Laura Devlin
More details have been revealed about Dundee's new concert venue. Image: DC Thomson.
More details have been revealed about the new concert venue planned for the former Mecca Bingo site in Dundee city centre.

Earlier this month it was announced a new 4,500 capacity arena was set open in December.

Called LiveHouse, when completed it will be the third will be the third largest entertainment venue in Scotland behind only the OVO Hydro in Glasgow and the P&J Live in Aberdeen.

In an application submitted for signage on the site, it was detailed that the transformation will develop over several phases.

How the transformed Mecca Bingo hall in Dundee will look. Image: Supplied.

LiveHouse will initially host crowds of up to 1,000 before increasing to 4,500 when complete.

The application added that vertical “Mecca” signage on the main tower will be replaced with illuminated neon style box signs.

This, the applicants say, will enhance and highlight the tower, accentuating a landmark for the city centre.

Coffee and Cake shop

Meanwhile, a hairdressing salon next door to the Bowbridge Bar on Main Street could be transformed into a coffee and cake shop.

Little detail is given in the application but a layout plan outlines that the existing salon, reception and waiting area would be transformed into a café space.

And the current hair washing space would be converted into a kitchen prep and servery area.

The applicant is listed as a Mrs L Vovk-Dasko.

The hairdresser is next to the Bowbridge Bar. Image: Google Maps.

Dundee and Angus College campus

Last week, Dundee and Angus College unveiled ambitious plans to create a new city centre campus.

Part of a wider £265m project, the college could move from its existing Kingsway campus to a new facility at the Wellgate Shopping Centre.

The plans would also create a green thoroughfare connecting the Murraygate with the Hilltown.

How new Dundee city centre campus could look if college completes Wellgate takeover. Image: BDP.

The Kingsway campus, which opened in 1963, would close.

Also planned is a potential expansion of the Gardyne campus to include construction, engineering and science in a new purpose-built STEM facility.

This would also incorporate a green skills and innovation hub.

Here are the links to the planning papers for the Dundee applications 

LiveHouse 

Coffee and cake shop 

Dundee and Angus College campus 

Conversation