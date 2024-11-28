Dundee gears up for bumper Christmas weekend as locals encouraged to get involved

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee gears up for bumper Christmas weekend as locals encouraged to get involved

With the Christmas village in full swing at city square, locals will also get the chance to enjoy the Dundee Hooley when it returns on Sunday.

By Laura Devlin
Locals are being encouraged to experience the festivities. Image: Dundee City Council.
People are being encouraged to enjoy Dundee’s ‘bumper Christmas weekend’ as the city gears up for a festive extravaganza.

This will kick off at 3pm and will feature performances from dance groups such as Showcase the Street and Urban Moves, a silent disco, face painting and street food and drink.

The event will also feature a torchlit parade which will start at Dundee High before winding its way along Euclid Crescent, Panmure Street, Murraygate, High Street and Reform Street.

Last year’s parade makes it way through the city Centre with the giant puppets by Thingumajig Theatre. Image: Alan Richardson.

The Dundee Hooley will run alongside the Christmas village, which officially kicked off last weekend.

Organised by NL Productions, it features 10 market stalls, a real ice rink, a funfair and an “immersive and magical” Santa Claus experience.

Visiting the Christmas village earlier this week, Dundee City Council leader Mark Flynn encouraged others to do the same.

“I am sure that the combination of attractions at the village and the Dundee Hooley will really make it a weekend to remember”, he said.

Council leader Mark Flynn, Lord Provost Bill Campbell , councillor Steven Rome and NL Productions’ Phil O’Halloran at City Square. Image: Dundee City Council.

“The excitement that’s in the city is fantastic to see and hopefully it will attract more people to Dundee.

“Seeing (the village) in real life is slightly better than I envisioned it, I’m really impressed.

“So come down and enjoy yourselves.”

A big wheel features at Dundee’s Christmas. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

NL Productions managing director Philip O’Halloran added: “We were delighted with the opening weekend.

“We’ve had people from all ages come and they say how much they enjoyed it.

“I’m really excited for this Sunday – the town is going to be full of people and Christmas spirit and we are ready to invite anyone who wants to come enjoy it.”

