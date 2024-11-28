Dundee gears up for bumper Christmas weekend as locals encouraged to get involved

People are being encouraged to enjoy Dundee’s ‘bumper Christmas weekend’ as the city gears up for a festive extravaganza.

With the Christmas village in full swing at city square, locals will also get the chance to enjoy the Dundee Hooley when it returns on Sunday.

This will kick off at 3pm and will feature performances from dance groups such as Showcase the Street and Urban Moves, a silent disco, face painting and street food and drink.

The event will also feature a torchlit parade which will start at Dundee High before winding its way along Euclid Crescent, Panmure Street, Murraygate, High Street and Reform Street.

The Dundee Hooley will run alongside the Christmas village, which officially kicked off last weekend.

Organised by NL Productions, it features 10 market stalls, a real ice rink, a funfair and an “immersive and magical” Santa Claus experience.

Visiting the Christmas village earlier this week, Dundee City Council leader Mark Flynn encouraged others to do the same.

“I am sure that the combination of attractions at the village and the Dundee Hooley will really make it a weekend to remember”, he said.

“The excitement that’s in the city is fantastic to see and hopefully it will attract more people to Dundee.

“Seeing (the village) in real life is slightly better than I envisioned it, I’m really impressed.

“So come down and enjoy yourselves.”

NL Productions managing director Philip O’Halloran added: “We were delighted with the opening weekend.

“We’ve had people from all ages come and they say how much they enjoyed it.

“I’m really excited for this Sunday – the town is going to be full of people and Christmas spirit and we are ready to invite anyone who wants to come enjoy it.”