Home News Dundee

EXCLUSIVE: Plans to merge Dundee University nursing and dental schools in major campus shake-up

The university insists the move is driven by academic considerations rather than a cost saving measure.

Dundee Dental School
Dundee dental school will merge with the school of health sciences. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson
By Alasdair Clark

The University of Dundee plans to merge its century-old dental and nursing schools, The Courier can reveal.

Dundee’s school of dentistry has operated as a unique academic department since it was founded in 1916.

But University of Dundee bosses have put forward proposals to amalgamate it with its nursing department, known as the school of health sciences.

The amalgamation represents a major shake-up in campus organisation, which insiders say is being done as a cost-saving measure.

Merger timeline

“Of course it’s about money,” a source told The Courier.

“These are two of the smaller but more expensive areas because there is so much practical education.”

The University of Dundee – which is facing a £30 million funding deficit – says the change is primarily for academic reasons.

Professor Shane O’Neill, deputy vice-chancellor, said the two schools already worked closely, particularly in the area of research.

Iain Gillespie, principal of Dundee University.

He said: “As health-focused schools, there is also a shared culture and ethos that gives a firm foundation for bringing them together.

“A merger has the potential to deliver economies of scale and to increase visibility, resilience and impact of dentistry and health sciences beyond that possible for the two schools separately, which are currently the smallest in the university.

“While the proposal is driven by academic considerations, there is also considerable potential for better effectiveness and more efficiencies in terms of resources, including finance.”

The change, if approved by the university’s governing body, would take place from August next year.

Job losses ‘inevitable’

Principal Iain Gillespie told staff at the end of November that job losses at the Dundee institution would be “inevitable” as the university tackled a gaping budget shortfall.

Despite efforts in recent years attracting “record numbers” of fee-paying international students, the university suffered a “significant drop” in recruitment this year.

As well as a financial hit from the loss of international student fees, the drop in student numbers has also had a more practical impact.

We revealed how one block of student halls in the city was like a “ghost town” with 300 empty rooms.

The vacancy rate of around 20% in its student accommodation is costing the university some £2 million.

Scottish Conservative North East MSP Maurice Golden said: “Dundee has a long record of teaching excellence in both these disciplines.

“And the public will be interested to see how any changes affect the footprint for both.

“The teaching hospital in Park Place is an imposing 110-year-old building, and Ninewells has its own space and facility challenges for patients and staff.”

