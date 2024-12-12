Caird Park future: Readers have their say on what they want to replace doomed golf course

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Caird Park future: Readers have their say on what they want to replace doomed golf course

The fate of the century-old facility was sealed earlier this month.

By Laura Devlin
Caird Park golf course will shut for good in April. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
The Courier readers have been having their say on what should happen to Caird Park golf course once it closes next year.

Earlier this month, Dundee councillors voted to approve plans to shutter the 100-year-old facility in a bid to save money.

The decision sparked fury from Dundonians and a petition set up calling for the course to be saved has since amassed more than 3,000 signatures.

But so far council chiefs remain unmoved and Mark Flynn – who heads up the SNP administration – has said the decision will not be overturned without external financial investment.

But what should happen to Caird Park golf course when it does eventually close in April?

The Courier and Evening Telegraph readers have offered their own ideas on what can be done via our debate article and on our social media pages.

‘No councillor should back closing any Dundee asset’

Dundee Born and Bred urged the council to keep the course open and laid out their solution to addressing the authority’s financial struggles.

Writing on The Courier website, they said: “Assess if the current council tax is adequate and if it is not then adjust it to suit (any change must be fair).

“Reduce the number of managers across all council departments if target is not met. Any other business would reduce management costs if it couldn’t balance the books.

“Introduce a small tourist tax at hotels and attractions including V&A and pending Eden Project.

“Develop and introduce community fund raising schemes i.e. lottery, raffles etc.

“No councillor should ever back the closing of any Dundee asset unless a city wide referendum is conducted and closure is the majority decision.”

Commenter Gadabout suggests: “How about making space for allotments for those who would like to grow their own food?

“Gets folk outside, healthy and self sufficient food, saving money and a chance to socialise.”

Other ideas include suggestions for social housing, a new swimming bath and a moto-cross and scrambling park.

Reader ‘JH’ believes a third party could come in to maintain the area once the course closes for good.

They added: “Create a charity or trust which would prevent it falling into neglect and disrepair.

“It could apply the funding to redeem the nine hole courses and maintain the 18.

“Should do the same for Camperdown in terms of a trust, although maybe create a greenspace which could be enjoyed by families and culminate in bringing back Camperdown House for public use.”

‘The scramble bike brigade’

Meanwhile, readers have also been having their say on social media.

Commenting on the Evening Telegraph’s Facebook page, Chris Robertson said: “It should be at least kept maintained as a green area but will most likely be left to go to rack and ruin and destroyed by the scramble bike brigade making it unsafe then be sold off for houses?

“Complete disgrace – this administration has outstayed its purpose.”

Kate Paton added: “Why can’t they get Elmwood College (or similar) involved? Get local schools to be involved, kids learning golf course/land management.

“Give some of them a chance at a career future.”

