Dundee sex offender who tried to groom girl pictured attending kids’ dance event

James Yule is on the sex offenders register after messaging a police officer posing as an under-age girl.

By Reporter
James Yule at Dundee Sheriff Court. Image: Gordon Currie
Calls have been made for changes to restrictions on sex offenders after a Dundee pensioner who tried to groom a girl online was spotted attending a children’s dance event.

James Yule was photographed attending a majorette event in Inverness in November.

The pensioner was 77 when he was convicted of grooming a teenage girl – who turned out to be an undercover police officer – in April 2023.

He was placed on the register for five years.

The Courier has now been contacted by concerned locals, who became aware of him attending the event in the Highlands – where dozens of children were taking part.

Clubs from Tayside were among those competing.

A photograph posted online of children taking part in the event featured Yule in the background.

The Courier understands Yule did not break any rules or commit any crimes by being at the event, and was there to watch someone he knew.

There is also no suggestion the organisers of the event or any of the clubs were aware of his conviction.

‘Parents should be aware of the environment their children are in’

However, concerns have been raised about his decision to attend and the restrictions placed on him following his court case.

One person said: “For the court to put someone on the sex offenders register and then say it’s not a problem to be around other people’s children doesn’t seem right.

“Parents should be aware of the environment their children are in.

“I find it startling that people who know him condone this, let alone take him to such events.

“I’m also astounded that he thought it was morally right for him to be there given his recent conviction.

“People could have recognised him and taken umbrage.”

Yule was pictured at the event last month. Image: Supplied

Another person said there should be greater restrictions on people who are placed on the register.

They said: “Why have the police trying to catch these criminals and all the judge does is put him on a list?

“It’s pointless and no wonder the police lose heart.”

Police Scotland said no criminal offence had been committed by Yule’s attendance at the event.

When approached by The Courier, Yule said he had sought advice before going.

He said: “I checked with the relevant authorities (police) to make sure there were no issues in me attending.

“They informed me there were no restrictions, and it was OK for me to attend.”

The organiser of the event has not responded to a request for comment.

Dundee pensioner sent explicit sexual messages to online decoy he thought was a schoolgirl

Dundee Sheriff Court previously heard how Yule sent explicit sexual messages to a decoy known as “Lola” online, believing she was a schoolgirl under the age of 16.

He was snared by an operation set up to catch adults involved in online grooming attempts.

Solicitor David Sinclair, defending, said his client suffered from “loneliness” and that was at the root of his offending behaviour.

Yule was placed under a curfew for 150 days and under social work supervision for a year.

He was also placed on the register for five years.

A spokesperson for the Judicial Office for Scotland said: “When deciding a sentence, judges will always carefully consider the facts established in court and take into account the unique factors of each case.

“They will carefully consider the circumstances of the particular offence, what sentence is most appropriate in terms of punishment, reducing reoffending and protecting the public, having regard to relevant sentencing guidelines.

“The notification requirements for a registered sexual offender are prescribed by the Sexual Offences Act 2003.”

Conversation