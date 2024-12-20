Kind Dundee baker handing out homemade cookies and cake to city’s needy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kind Dundee baker handing out homemade cookies and cake to city’s needy

Syliva Tiekotter is working with people facing social challenges in the city.

By James Simpson
Sylvia Tiekotter in the kitchen in Dundee.
Sylvia Tiekotter in the kitchen. Image: Sylvia Tiekotter

A keen Dundee baker hopes her treats can help break down barriers in speaking to people battling mental health issues and addiction.

Sylvia Tiekotter has been making homemade treats and gifting them to people during her visits to the city centre.

The 28-year-old, originally from Germany, has been living in the city since April with her husband Aleksander Grodzicki.

While volunteering at the Eagles Wings Trust and Graham’s Kitchen she decided to do more “acts of kindness”.

Sylvia Tiekotter in the kitchen. Image: Sylvia Tiekotter

Her small gestures of making homemade cookies and her own Hilltown multiberry cake have gone a long way with those less fortunate.

Dundee volunteer ‘wanted to show people that change is possible’

She said: “When I came to Dundee I was surprised to see the amount of people facing challenges.

“Whether that’s issues with drug addiction, alcoholism or mental health.

“It can be challenging seeing people facing these issues but we are Christians and we want to help.

“We do volunteering at Eagles Wings Trust and Graham’s Kitchen and that’s when I got the idea of gifting treats.

“I’m amazed how such a small gesture has been appreciated by people we’ve gifted them to.

Sylvia Tiekotter at Graham’s Kitchen in Dundee. Image: Sylvia Tiekotter

“I’ve always wanted to show people that change is possible.

“I know not everyone is religious but I have felt through our engagements in the city we have seen some people making positive changes.

“I do feel these small gestures [of home baking] have been transformative in breaking down barriers to talk with people.

“It’s allowed us to speak with people and give them some breathing space.

“While we do see a lot of men facing challenges there is also a lot of women in the same cycles.

“This time of year can be challenging for many but we know for many these struggles aren’t just over Christmas.

“We want to continue to help and support people where we can – even if it just a small gesture of some home baked treats.”

While Sylvia is still waiting on her working visa she would eventually like to open a class for home baking for those in recovery.

Conversation