Kind Dundee baker handing out homemade cookies and cake to city’s needy

A keen Dundee baker hopes her treats can help break down barriers in speaking to people battling mental health issues and addiction.

Sylvia Tiekotter has been making homemade treats and gifting them to people during her visits to the city centre.

The 28-year-old, originally from Germany, has been living in the city since April with her husband Aleksander Grodzicki.

While volunteering at the Eagles Wings Trust and Graham’s Kitchen she decided to do more “acts of kindness”.

Her small gestures of making homemade cookies and her own Hilltown multiberry cake have gone a long way with those less fortunate.

Dundee volunteer ‘wanted to show people that change is possible’

She said: “When I came to Dundee I was surprised to see the amount of people facing challenges.

“Whether that’s issues with drug addiction, alcoholism or mental health.

“It can be challenging seeing people facing these issues but we are Christians and we want to help.

“We do volunteering at Eagles Wings Trust and Graham’s Kitchen and that’s when I got the idea of gifting treats.

“I’m amazed how such a small gesture has been appreciated by people we’ve gifted them to.

“I’ve always wanted to show people that change is possible.

“I know not everyone is religious but I have felt through our engagements in the city we have seen some people making positive changes.

“I do feel these small gestures [of home baking] have been transformative in breaking down barriers to talk with people.

“It’s allowed us to speak with people and give them some breathing space.

“While we do see a lot of men facing challenges there is also a lot of women in the same cycles.

“This time of year can be challenging for many but we know for many these struggles aren’t just over Christmas.

“We want to continue to help and support people where we can – even if it just a small gesture of some home baked treats.”

While Sylvia is still waiting on her working visa she would eventually like to open a class for home baking for those in recovery.