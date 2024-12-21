Calls for Broughty Castle closure decision to be delayed to find more money

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Calls for Broughty Castle closure decision to be delayed to find more money

A final decision on the potential closure of the attraction is expected in the new year.

By Laura Devlin
Broughty Ferry Castle. Image: Paul Reid.
Broughty Ferry Castle. Image: Paul Reid.

A Dundee councillor has called on the local authority to keep closure-threatened Broughty Castle open for a further two years to explore alternative funding options.

The attraction was given a stay of execution earlier this month after councillors agreed to delay a final decision on cost-saving proposals which would have seen it shut.

Its fate is now expected to be determined by end the of February when Dundee City Council’s 2025/26 budget is set.

But councillor Craig Duncan, who represents the Broughty Ferry ward, has said this is an “inadequate timeframe” to properly consider alternative funding options.

Councillor Craig Duncan.
Councillor Craig Duncan. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

“In my view, it’s all a bit last minute”, he said.

“There are a number of things that could be done regarding the castle and there is a lot of people with goodwill and would like to help.

“But to try and do it in a month or two before the budget is set is a huge ask.”

‘Every reasonable line of inquiry’ must be investigated

He added: “We didn’t have a cross party meeting, where the Broughty Ferry Traders Association and Historic Environment Scotland were present, until this week.

“I struggle to see how any case could be made to just close the thing until we have properly investigated every reasonable line of inquiry.

“I’m calling for (the castle) to stay open for a minimum of two years during which we can come up with ideas, implement them and then assess how they have worked.”

Caird Park golf course is set to close. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Broughty Castle is run by Leisure and Culture Dundee on behalf of the local authority.

In May, the organisation unveiled plans to close the attraction, alongside the Caird Park golf course and the Mills Observatory in a bid to save around £500,000 each year.

Councillors agreed to the Caird Park course closure at a committee meeting in December, whilst the Observatory was saved due to external funding being secured.

A Dundee City Council spokesperson said: “The city governance committee on December 2 agreed to defer a decision on the closure of Broughty Castle.

“This was to allow officers of Dundee City Council and Leisure & Culture Dundee to fully engage with Historic Environment Scotland and Scottish Ministers, as well as any other interested parties, over the long-term funding and management of the castle, museum and grounds.

“It was agreed that officers will return to committee no later than February 2025, with a report detailing the outcome of those discussions.”

