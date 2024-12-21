Calls for Broughty Castle closure decision to be delayed to find more money

A Dundee councillor has called on the local authority to keep closure-threatened Broughty Castle open for a further two years to explore alternative funding options.

The attraction was given a stay of execution earlier this month after councillors agreed to delay a final decision on cost-saving proposals which would have seen it shut.

Its fate is now expected to be determined by end the of February when Dundee City Council’s 2025/26 budget is set.

But councillor Craig Duncan, who represents the Broughty Ferry ward, has said this is an “inadequate timeframe” to properly consider alternative funding options.

“In my view, it’s all a bit last minute”, he said.

“There are a number of things that could be done regarding the castle and there is a lot of people with goodwill and would like to help.

“But to try and do it in a month or two before the budget is set is a huge ask.”

‘Every reasonable line of inquiry’ must be investigated

He added: “We didn’t have a cross party meeting, where the Broughty Ferry Traders Association and Historic Environment Scotland were present, until this week.

“I struggle to see how any case could be made to just close the thing until we have properly investigated every reasonable line of inquiry.

“I’m calling for (the castle) to stay open for a minimum of two years during which we can come up with ideas, implement them and then assess how they have worked.”

Broughty Castle is run by Leisure and Culture Dundee on behalf of the local authority.

In May, the organisation unveiled plans to close the attraction, alongside the Caird Park golf course and the Mills Observatory in a bid to save around £500,000 each year.

Councillors agreed to the Caird Park course closure at a committee meeting in December, whilst the Observatory was saved due to external funding being secured.

A Dundee City Council spokesperson said: “The city governance committee on December 2 agreed to defer a decision on the closure of Broughty Castle.

“This was to allow officers of Dundee City Council and Leisure & Culture Dundee to fully engage with Historic Environment Scotland and Scottish Ministers, as well as any other interested parties, over the long-term funding and management of the castle, museum and grounds.

“It was agreed that officers will return to committee no later than February 2025, with a report detailing the outcome of those discussions.”