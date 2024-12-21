Dundee United supporters asked to pay tribute to ‘lifelong’ supporter who has died aged 42

Dundee United supporters are being urged to pay tribute to a season ticket holder at the club and father of two who has sadly died.

Dedicated United supporter Mark Stuart passed away at the age of 42 on December 13.

Tributes have been paid to the Inchture resident, who had been battling bowel cancer since 2020.

His close friend Mark Ellis would like to see United supporters pay tribute to the father of two during Dundee United’s match against Celtic on Sunday.

The pair were neighbours in Inchture and he is encouraging fellow supporters to hold a minute’s applause in the 42nd minute of the match at Tannadice.

In a Facebook post, Mark Ellis added: “We would like to request a minute’s clap at the Celtic game this Sunday on the 42nd minute to remember him.

“It would be much appreciated if you could join in to remember this true legend, friend and Arab.”

Mark is survived by his wife Sarah, who he met 26 years ago, and his two children Alex aged 17, and Ruben aged 11.

Ruben will also be on mascot duties at the Celtic match, which kicks off at 12pm.

Minute’s silence at Dundee United game ‘would mean everything’

Mark Ellis told The Courier: “Mark was a lifelong Dundee United supporter and it would mean everything if a minute’s silence was held.

“Myself, my son and Mark used to go to the games and football was very much a family thing.

“We lived almost next door to each other and he was very well respected in the community.

“And he was involved with the local football team as well.

“He loved his football and was a very friendly, family-orientated guy.

“The whole family are season ticket holders.”

Mark Stuart spent most of his life working in offshore drilling.

When he moved to Inchture in 2014 he became good friends with Mark Ellis.

Both had reserved seats in the Eddie Thomson Stand and were regularly joined by their families at Dundee United matches.