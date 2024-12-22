WATCH: Moment football fans pay tribute to Dundee dad who lost cancer battle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Dundee

WATCH: Moment football fans pay tribute to Dundee dad who lost cancer battle

A minute's applause was held at the Dundee Utd v Celtic game during the 42nd minute in memory of Mark Stuart.

By Finn Nixon

Dundee United supporters have paid a touching tribute to a father-of-two at their team’s match against Celtic.

Home supporters held a minute’s applause in the 42nd minute at Tannadice on Sunday for Mark Stuart, who died aged 42 on December 13.

It follows tributes to the Inchture resident, who had been battling bowel cancer since 2020.

Mark was a United season ticket holder and has been described as a “lifelong” supporter of the club.

His close friend Mark Ellis had been encouraging his fellow season ticket holders to hold the applause.

Both supporters had reserved seats in the Eddie Thomson Stand and were regularly joined by their families at Dundee United matches.

Home supporters were filmed applauding in the stand.

Before the game, Mark told The Courier: “Mark was a lifelong Dundee United supporter and it would mean everything if a minute’s silence was held.

“Myself, my son and Mark used to go to the games and football was very much a family thing.

“We lived almost next door to each other and he was very well respected in the community.

“And he was involved with the local football team as well.

“He loved his football and was a very friendly, family-orientated guy.

“The whole family are season ticket holders.”

Mark Stuart is survived by his wife Sarah, and his two children Alex aged 17, and Ruben aged 11.

Ruben was on mascot duties at the Celtic match, which finished in a 0-0 draw.

More from Dundee

Emergency Services at the scene after police and ambulance called to Dundee city centre
Sheriff notes 'fault all round' as taxi driver hit pedestrian in Dundee city centre
Santosh and Kirpal Chima outside their home in Dundee's West End.
Dundee restaurant boss told to remove new £20k fence claims old railing could kill…
22
Dundee Sheriff Court
Balaclava thug threatened to petrol bomb ex's Dundee home and 're-arrange her face' 
Mark Ellis (left) with Mark Stuart. his late friend and fellow Dundee United season ticket holder. Image: Mark Ellis
Dundee United supporters asked to pay tribute to 'lifelong' supporter who has died aged…
Broughty Ferry Castle. Image: Paul Reid.
Calls for Broughty Castle closure decision to be delayed to find more money
8
Drone pictures show the new three-lane system approaching the Swallow Roundabout near Dundee.
Drivers confused by new road markings at Swallow Roundabout near Dundee
15
Larry Lamb's connections to Dundee revealed
Gavin and Stacey actor Larry Lamb's Dundee connection - including United supporter son
Grove Academy pupils with their famous Merry Bratmas door. Image: Grove Academy
Dundee school's decorative 'Merry Bratmas' door gets 87k likes on TikTok
Emergency services at Seagate, Dundee.
Paramedics and undercover police called to assault on busy Dundee street
Roadworks on A90 between Perth and Dundee.
Major roadworks on A90 between Dundee and Perth to end
2

Conversation