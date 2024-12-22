WATCH: Moment football fans pay tribute to Dundee dad who lost cancer battle

Dundee United supporters have paid a touching tribute to a father-of-two at their team’s match against Celtic.

Home supporters held a minute’s applause in the 42nd minute at Tannadice on Sunday for Mark Stuart, who died aged 42 on December 13.

It follows tributes to the Inchture resident, who had been battling bowel cancer since 2020.

Mark was a United season ticket holder and has been described as a “lifelong” supporter of the club.

His close friend Mark Ellis had been encouraging his fellow season ticket holders to hold the applause.

Both supporters had reserved seats in the Eddie Thomson Stand and were regularly joined by their families at Dundee United matches.

Home supporters were filmed applauding in the stand.

Before the game, Mark told The Courier: “Mark was a lifelong Dundee United supporter and it would mean everything if a minute’s silence was held.

“Myself, my son and Mark used to go to the games and football was very much a family thing.

“We lived almost next door to each other and he was very well respected in the community.

“And he was involved with the local football team as well.

“He loved his football and was a very friendly, family-orientated guy.

“The whole family are season ticket holders.”

Mark Stuart is survived by his wife Sarah, and his two children Alex aged 17, and Ruben aged 11.

Ruben was on mascot duties at the Celtic match, which finished in a 0-0 draw.