Dundee tradesman’s anger after tools and bank card stolen from car on driveway

A Dundee tradesman had a bankcard and tools worth £300 stolen from his car – despite it being parked on his driveway.

Officers are probing the incident on Glenmoy Avenue, which is believed to have happened between Christmas Day and Boxing Day morning.

Brazen thieves used the bank card in the Stobswell area just hours after the car was targeted.

Police Scotland confirmed they are investigating the break-in and an incident of fraud.

The service engineer, who did not wish to be named, said he has been trying to source doorbell footage from neighbours.

He said: “They’ve taken tools – screwdrivers, pliers, snips – worth in the region of £200 to £300.

“A tool rucksack was also taken and a handbag belonging to my missus.

“It’s happened sometime over Christmas Day and Boxing Day morning.

“My bank account has been frozen and I need to wait on a new card.

“Thieves used the card in the Stobswell area.

“We checked in with the local retailer and it’s a female that’s used it.

“We’ve alerted the police to this as well.”

Anger at Dundee driveway theft

The 31-year-old added: “For them to have used a card at around 7.30am on Boxing Day leads me to believe they must have not long been in the car.

“The tools can be replaced.

“I’m angry about the fact someone has come onto our driveway and been through my family’s things.”

Police Scotland said enquiries into the incident are ongoing.

A spokeswoman said: “We received reports of a car being broken into at an address in Glenmoy Avenue, Dundee at 11.55am on Thursday, 26 December.

“Tools and bank cards were stolen from the vehicle and enquiries are ongoing.”