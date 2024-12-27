Dundee tradesman’s anger after tools and bank card stolen from car on driveway

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee

Dundee tradesman’s anger after tools and bank card stolen from car on driveway

The victim's bank account has now been frozen.

By James Simpson
Glenmoy Avenue, Dundee
Tools and bankcards were stolen from Glenmoy Avenue, Dundee. Image: Google Street View

A Dundee tradesman had a bankcard and tools worth £300 stolen from his car – despite it being parked on his driveway.

Officers are probing the incident on Glenmoy Avenue, which is believed to have happened between Christmas Day and Boxing Day morning.

Brazen thieves used the bank card in the Stobswell area just hours after the car was targeted.

Police Scotland confirmed they are investigating the break-in and an incident of fraud.

The service engineer, who did not wish to be named, said he has been trying to source doorbell footage from neighbours.

He said: “They’ve taken tools – screwdrivers, pliers, snips – worth in the region of £200 to £300.

“A tool rucksack was also taken and a handbag belonging to my missus.

“It’s happened sometime over Christmas Day and Boxing Day morning.

“My bank account has been frozen and I need to wait on a new card.

“Thieves used the card in the Stobswell area.

“We checked in with the local retailer and it’s a female that’s used it.

“We’ve alerted the police to this as well.”

Anger at Dundee driveway theft

The 31-year-old added: “For them to have used a card at around 7.30am on Boxing Day leads me to believe they must have not long been in the car.

“The tools can be replaced.

“I’m angry about the fact someone has come onto our driveway and been through my family’s things.”

Police Scotland said enquiries into the incident are ongoing.

A spokeswoman said: “We received reports of a car being broken into at an address in Glenmoy Avenue, Dundee at 11.55am on Thursday, 26 December.

“Tools and bank cards were stolen from the vehicle and enquiries are ongoing.”

