Appeal to trace Dundee man last seen six months ago

An appeal has been issued to trace a 39-year-old Dundee man last seen almost six months ago.

Kevin Young, who is originally from the city, was last seen in Wishaw on Thursday July 25.

He was reported missing to police earlier this week and since then enquiries have been ongoing to find him.

He is white, 5ft 9 inches tall and has short brown hair.

A Police Scotland statement said: “Since our earlier appeal, we have had a report of a possible sighting of him in a supermarket in McAlpine Road, Dundee last November/December but that has still to be confirmed.

“If you have any information that will help us find Kevin, please contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 0786 of 5th January 2025.

“We’d also ask Kevin himself to get in touch with police to let us know he is safe.”