Two police officers ‘attacked’ and one hospitalised after ‘disturbance’ outside Tenpin Dundee

Two police officers were allegedly attacked – with one needing hospital treatment – after a “disturbance” outside Tenpin Dundee.

Officers were called to an incident outside the bowling alley at Kingsway Retail Park in the early hours of Sunday.

Two male police officers and a 24-year-old woman were allegedly assaulted in the incident.

One of the officers was taken to Ninewells after the attack.

The extent of his injuries is unknown.

A man and a woman have been charged.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 12.50am on Sunday, we were called to a report of a disturbance outside a business premises at Kingsway Retail Park, Dundee.

“Two male police officers and a 24-year-old woman were assaulted.

“One of the officers was taken to Ninewells Hospital for treatment.

“A 20-year-old man and a 51-year-old woman were arrested and charged in connection and have been released on an undertaking to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court at a later date.”

Tenpin has been approached for comment.