Hotel plans for derelict former Dundee orphanage given green-light

The 18th-century mansion on the outskirts of the city has been a magnet for anti-social behaviour in recent years.

By Laura Devlin
House of Gray. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Plans to transform a former Dundee orphanage which has lain derelict for decades into a hotel have been given the green-light.

An application was lodged with Dundee City Council last October seeking permission to redevelop the House of Gray mansion on the outskirts of city.

The A-listed building dates back to the 18th century and was used as a orphanage during the Second World War

However, in recent years it has become a magnet for anti-social behaviour.

In May 2023, fears were raised that children could be “dicing with death” after a group were spotted scaling the roof.

And in 2020 similar concerns were flagged, with locals claiming groups of teenagers were gaining access to the site on a regular basis.

18-room hotel planned for House of Gray

The hotel plans were approved by council officers under delegated powers.

This means work can now be carried out to create an 18-room bespoke hotel with function spaces to accommodate up to 100 people.

The plans will also see the exterior features refurbished and repaired in keeping with original building.

An operational statement submitted with the application details that the hotel is expected to be used mainly as a wedding venue during the spring to autumn months.

The building has fallen into a state of disrepair. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

And whilst staff numbers are still to be confirmed by the final operator, the venue will likely have a small number of operational staff including concierge, cleaners and bar and restaurant staff.

One letter of objection was submitted in response to the application but organisations including Historic Environment Scotland had no disapproval.

Planning permission was granted with a number of conditions, including that work on the development should commence within three years.

The applicants name is listed as Mr. B Moss.

Previous plans fail to materialise

The hotel plans are the latest in a series developments for the building.

In the 1990s, a group of investors bought the site and planned to redevelop the house as a 40-bedroom hotel and conference centre complete with golf course.

Restoration work was carried out in the subsequent years, including re-roofing and restoration of the exterior.

The site has become a magnet for anti-social behaviour in recent years, Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

But by 2005 the mansion was back on the market.

An application to redevelop House of Gray into seven residential apartments was approved in January 2020 but these plans have also failed to materialise.

Conversation