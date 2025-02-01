15 famous faces and acts appearing at Dundee’s music venues in 2025

A host of famous faces are heading for Dundee’s live music venues in 2025.

The performers will grace the famous Caird Hall stage or Fat Sam’s Live stages in the coming months.

The Courier takes a look at some of the best-known names and acts appearing in the city this year and how you can get tickets.

Film stars Craig Fairbrass, Andrew Loveday and Josh Myers

The trio will appear at Fat Sam’s Live on February 6 to celebrate their 2007 film, Rise of the Footsoldier.

The movie – which focuses on real-life football hooligan Carlton Leach – has proved to be so popular that it has spawned five sequels.

Tickets for the event cost £30, with VIP meet and greet tickets costing £75.

Wet Wet Wet and Heather Small

The Sweet Little Mystery hitmakers come to the Caird Hall on February 9.

The group are now fronted by former Liberty X singer and The Voice UK winner Kevin Simm, who is joined by founding member Graeme Clarke and long-standing member Graeme Duffin.

The band will be joined by M People singer Heather Small, who will perform classics including Proud and Moving on Up.

Ticket prices start at £33, going up to £125 for VIP soundcheck and meet and greet.

Nathan Evans

The Airdrie singer, who reached the top of the UK charts in 2020 with Wellerman, will perform at Fat Sam’s Live on March 23.

After seeing his shanty covers gain millions of views on TikTok, Nathan has released a series of singles.

Supporting Nathan on the night are Glasgow brothers Saint PHNX.

Tickets for the show, however, have sold out.

Jason Manford

Having just appeared in the BBC school drama Waterloo Road, the Mancunian returns to stand-up with a show at the Caird Hall on April 24.

His new show, A Manford All Seasons, will have the audience laughing at his observational comedy.

Tickets cost £34.

Jane McCarry

The actress who brought Still Game legend Isa Drennan to life will appear at Fat Sam’s Live on April 25.

Jane will share jokes and stories from her time on TV.

General admission tickets cost £25, with VIP meet and greet tickets costing £39.

Both can be purchased on the Breakneck Comedy website.

Roger Daltrey

Fans of The Who will get the chance to ask the iconic band’s frontman questions regarding his career at the Caird Hall on April 26.

Daltrey will also be performing classic Who songs and solo hits accompanied by a nine-piece band.

Tickets for the performance range from £50-£95 and are available to purchase through Ticketmaster.

The Overtones

The Loving the Sound crooners visit the Caird Hall on their Up Close and Personal tour on May 14.

As well as performing their own hits, audience members can expect covers of well-loved classics including Love Really Hurts Without You and Build Me Up Buttercup.

Tickets cost £28, with under-16 tickets costing £16.

Gary Barlow

The Take That frontman returns to the city for two nights in the spring.

As well as songs from the group, fans can expect to hear some of Barlow’s solo work from a career spanning four decades.

Ticket prices start at £49.50, with VIP tickets costing £158.90.

Airbourne

The Australian rockers, heavily influenced by AC/DC, end their three-date Scottish tour at Fat Sam’s Live on June 2.

The band, whose songs have featured on Netflix smash Cobra Kai, were named ‘best new band’ at the Classic Rock Roll of Honour in 2008.

Tickets for their show cost £33 and are available to purchase on Gigs in Scotland.

Jimmy Carr

One of comedy’s best-known faces brings his new show – Laughs Funny – to the Caird Hall on September 12.

Carr will be performing two shows – one at 7pm and another at 9.30pm.

The 8 Out of 10 Cats host is promising 90 minutes of nothing but jokes, with no interval.

Tickets cost £35.

Level 42

The Lessons in Love group will perform their 80s hits at the Caird Hall on September 20.

The appearance comes as the band celebrate the 40th anniversary of hit album The World Machine.

Ticket prices range from £36-40.

Red Hot Chili Pipers

The group bring the year to a close with their 2025 winter tour, taking in the Caird Hall on December 20.

Fans of the kilted clan are promised an evening of epic tunes, fiery bagpipes and rock n’ roll at one of the group’s favourite venues.

Full-price tickets cost £32, with concession tickets priced at £27 and £25 for under-16s.

More information for each Caird Hall show can be found on the Leisure and Culture Dundee website.

