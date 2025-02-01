15 famous faces and acts appearing at Dundee’s music venues in 2025

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Dundee

15 famous faces and acts appearing at Dundee’s music venues in 2025

Chart-topping singers, comedians and TV stars are heading to the Caird Hall and Fat Sam's Live this year.

Gary Barlow will appear at the Caird Hall
Gary Barlow is one of the famous faces appearing at the Caird Hall. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
By Ben MacDonald

A host of famous faces are heading for Dundee’s live music venues in 2025.

The performers will grace the famous Caird Hall stage or Fat Sam’s Live stages in the coming months.

The Courier takes a look at some of the best-known names and acts appearing in the city this year and how you can get tickets.

Film stars Craig Fairbrass, Andrew Loveday and Josh Myers

The trio will appear at Fat Sam’s Live on February 6 to celebrate their 2007 film, Rise of the Footsoldier.

The movie – which focuses on real-life football hooligan Carlton Leach – has proved to be so popular that it has spawned five sequels.

Tickets for the event cost £30, with VIP meet and greet tickets costing £75.

Wet Wet Wet and Heather Small

Wet Wet Wet will perform in February. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

The Sweet Little Mystery hitmakers come to the Caird Hall on February 9.

The group are now fronted by former Liberty X singer and The Voice UK winner Kevin Simm, who is joined by founding member Graeme Clarke and long-standing member Graeme Duffin.

The band will be joined by M People singer Heather Small, who will perform classics including Proud and Moving on Up.

Ticket prices start at £33, going up to £125 for VIP soundcheck and meet and greet.

Nathan Evans

The Airdrie singer, who reached the top of the UK charts in 2020 with Wellerman, will perform at Fat Sam’s Live on March 23.

After seeing his shanty covers gain millions of views on TikTok, Nathan has released a series of singles.

Supporting Nathan on the night are Glasgow brothers Saint PHNX.

Tickets for the show, however, have sold out.

Jason Manford

Jason Manford is making a return to comedy. Image: Supplied

Having just appeared in the BBC school drama Waterloo Road, the Mancunian returns to stand-up with a show at the Caird Hall on April 24.

His new show, A Manford All Seasons, will have the audience laughing at his observational comedy.

Tickets cost £34.

Jane McCarry

Still Game star Jane McCarry will appear at Fat Sam’s Live. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

The actress who brought Still Game legend Isa Drennan to life will appear at Fat Sam’s Live on April 25.

Jane will share jokes and stories from her time on TV.

General admission tickets cost £25, with VIP meet and greet tickets costing £39.

Both can be purchased on the Breakneck Comedy website.

Roger Daltrey

Roger Daltrey to perform in Dundee
Roger Daltrey will perform at the Caird Hall in April. Image: PA

Fans of The Who will get the chance to ask the iconic band’s frontman questions regarding his career at the Caird Hall on April 26.

Daltrey will also be performing classic Who songs and solo hits accompanied by a nine-piece band.

Tickets for the performance range from £50-£95 and are available to purchase through Ticketmaster.

The Overtones

The Loving the Sound crooners visit the Caird Hall on their Up Close and Personal tour on May 14.

As well as performing their own hits, audience members can expect covers of well-loved classics including Love Really Hurts Without You and Build Me Up Buttercup.

Tickets cost £28, with under-16 tickets costing £16.

Gary Barlow

Gary Barlow returns to Dundee in May. Image: Angus Findlay

The Take That frontman returns to the city for two nights in the spring.

As well as songs from the group, fans can expect to hear some of Barlow’s solo work from a career spanning four decades.

Ticket prices start at £49.50, with VIP tickets costing £158.90.

Airbourne

The Australian rockers, heavily influenced by AC/DC, end their three-date Scottish tour at Fat Sam’s Live on June 2.

The band, whose songs have featured on Netflix smash Cobra Kai, were named ‘best new band’ at the Classic Rock Roll of Honour in 2008.

Tickets for their show cost £33 and are available to purchase on Gigs in Scotland.

Jimmy Carr

One of comedy’s best-known faces brings his new show – Laughs Funny – to the Caird Hall on September 12.

Carr will be performing two shows – one at 7pm and another at 9.30pm.

The 8 Out of 10 Cats host is promising 90 minutes of nothing but jokes, with no interval.

Tickets cost £35.

Level 42

The Lessons in Love group will perform their 80s hits at the Caird Hall on September 20.

The appearance comes as the band celebrate the 40th anniversary of hit album The World Machine.

Ticket prices range from £36-40.

Red Hot Chili Pipers

Red Hot Chilli Pipers call the Caird Hall one of their favourite venues. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

The group bring the year to a close with their 2025 winter tour, taking in the Caird Hall on December 20.

Fans of the kilted clan are promised an evening of epic tunes, fiery bagpipes and rock n’ roll at one of the group’s favourite venues.

Full-price tickets cost £32, with concession tickets priced at £27 and £25 for under-16s.

More information for each Caird Hall show can be found on the Leisure and Culture Dundee website.

What’s on elsewhere:

More from Dundee

Harry Jackson appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court. Image: DCT Media
Budding Fife soldier caught running £20k cocaine operation at Dundee flat
Cocaine in plastic package sprinkled on black background. Illustration of illegal drug substances, narcotics; Shutterstock ID 2476510351; purchase_order: Tele ; job: Front
Super-ASBOs for Dundee dealers who whinged about impact of Covid
Part of Victoria Road in Dundee city centre was taped off by police. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson
Man dies after emergency services called to Dundee city centre street
A ScotRail train passes through Fife. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson
Major disruption to Dundee and Fife trains due to broken rail
2
Dundee Sheriff Court
Tooled-up Dundee dad lunged at cops with knife and screwdriver after two-day drug binge
Ocean Color Scene will headline the gig at Slessor Gardens in Dundee
Ocean Colour Scene and The Fratellis to play new Dundee Waterfront music festival
Mikey Hamilton
'Feral' Dundee knife attacker jailed for Hilltown slashing
Dundee University principal Shane O'Neill
EXCLUSIVE: New Dundee University principal breaks silence on crisis facing historic institution – and…
80
Rebecca with her daughter Neyler. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Dundee mum left without power in mouldy council flat after flood
Dundee taxi driver Andy Sturrock.
Dundee cabbie, 47, 'too scared to work weekend nights' after attacks and abuse

Conversation