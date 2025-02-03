Care round-up: Low staffing levels at Dundee home and children feeling ‘unloved’ at Glenrothes nursery

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Care round-up: Low staffing levels at Dundee home and children feeling ‘unloved’ at Glenrothes nursery

We take a look at the latest reports for care homes, nurseries and after-school clubs across Tayside and Fife.

By Ben MacDonald
This week's care round-up
Balhousie St Ronans care home lacked staff at key times of the day, said inspectors. Image: Andrew Cawley

A lack of staff at a Dundee home and children feeling “unloved” at a Glenrothes nursery feature in the latest care round-up.

The Courier has taken a closer look at the most recent Care Inspectorate reports for Tayside, Fife and Stirling.

The organisation is the watchdog for the care industry and inspects providers such as care homes and childcare services to ensure they meet required standards.

The watchdog grades services on key areas including wellbeing, leadership and staffing on a six-point scale where 1 is unsatisfactory and 6 is excellent.

Some reports were only published weeks after the inspections took place.

Balhousie St Ronans, Dundee

Previous ratings

  • Wellbeing – 3
  • Staff – 2

New ratings

  • Wellbeing – 3
  • Staff – 2

Inspection Date

  • January 13

Inspectors said there weren’t enough staff at Balhousie St Ronans care home to meet care and support needs of residents.

This was most apparent during key times of the day, including mornings and mealtimes.

As a result, those in care had limited time for meaningful interaction.

Communal areas could also not be consistently observed.

Despite the negatives, inspectors found many staff had a positive attitude and were kind and caring.

The care home has been given until March 31 to ensure that, at all times, staff can meet the demands of residents.

Busy Bees nursery, Glenrothes

Previous ratings

  • Care, play and learning – 2
  • Setting – 4
  • Leadership – 3
  • Staff – 2

New ratings

  • Care, play and learning – 2
  • Setting – 4
  • Leadership – 3
  • Staff – 2

Inspection date

  • December 12
Busy Bees at Glenrothes. Image: Google Street View

Inspectors were concerned at the lack of care provided to children at the nursery.

Although some younger children experienced warm interactions, others did not always receive care and support – meaning they did not always feel “valued” or “loved”.

Other issues included babies having to wait a long time for lunch, making them upset or unsettled.

There were also inconsistencies with the recording of medical information.

The Care Inspectorate said staff changes meant children had not always received consistent care which some families said was unsettling for their kids.

Meanwhile, older children were not always effectively supported or supervised.

Inspectors found that, on one occasion, a child left the playroom and was unsupervised in the garden.

The daycare service has been ordered to improve its care for children by February 28.

Willow House Care Home, Anstruther

Previous ratings

  • Wellbeing – 3
  • Leadership – 3

New ratings

  • Wellbeing – 3
  • Leadership – 3

Inspection date

  • December 17
Willow House Care Home in Anstruther. Image: Google Maps

Willow House Care Home was judged to have met the improvements set out by the Care Inspectorate during a follow-up inspection.

 

Inspectors previously visited the care home in July, when they found unclean kitchens and bathrooms, worn bedding and an “unsafe” medication room.

Since that visit, the care home had set up a system to help identify what was working well and where improvements were needed.

Inspectors felt the system was being used effectively.

Regular audits are now taking place and, when areas for improvement are identified, an action plan is put in place.

Newcastle Early Learning Nursery, Glenrothes

Previous ratings

  • Learning – 5
  • Setting – 5
  • Leadership – 6
  • Staff – 5

New ratings

  • Learning – 5
  • Setting – 5
  • Leadership – 6
  • Staff – 5

Inspection date

  • January 14
The nursery is located in Newcastle Primary School. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

The manager of the Muirfield Drive nursery was praised for their “aspirational” leadership by inspectors.

The report said: “The manager was a visible presence throughout the service, allowing them to naturally observe and support staff practice in the playroom.

“The small staff team told us they found this very supportive, that they felt highly valued and respected as skilled and experienced practitioners.”

Children, families and staff are regularly consulted, with children’s thoughts and ideas regularly amplified by staff.

This ensured that children’s views consistently informed improvements and shaped their nursery experience.

The nursery was praised for its commitment to providing “the highest quality care, play and learning experiences for all children”.

Other recent reports published by the Care Inspectorate are listed below (clicking will download a PDF):

You can find the full inspection reports on the Care Inspectorate website.

You can compare and monitor care home performance using The Courier’s care home tracker.

Conversation