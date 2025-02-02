Could American fast-food chain Wendy’s be coming to Dundee?

American fast food giant Wendy’s may be eyeing a move to Dundee city centre.

A building warrant application has been submitted to the local authority seeking permission to carry out an internal fit-out of the former Fridays and Go unit.

The Reform Street premises shut last year after the chain went into administration.

Little detail is given in the application, other than the applicant is Nottingham-based QSR Projects.

However, the company is behind a similar application lodged with Aberdeen City Council to refurbish a JD Sports store on Union Street to a Wendy’s Fast Food Outlet.

And its website details how they work with the world’s leading franchises – including Wendy’s, Burger King and Taco Bell – to help source and procure equipment.

The agent listed on the Dundee application, Reece Parker, is also the same one submitted with a request to Glasgow City Council to create a Wendy’s on Sauchiehall Street.

Wendy’s first opened in the 1960s

Wendy’s is the USA’s third-largest hamburger fast food chain, first opening in Columbus, Ohio, in November 1969.

It opened its first UK stores in the 1990s but subsequently closed them all in 1999. However, four years ago the chain opened in Britain once more.

It is now expanding its operations across the country, with Scotland’s first branch expected to open in Glasgow.

Reform Street is already home to two American fast food outlets: McDonald’s and Taco Bell.

A “world-first” Fridays and Go quick service restaurant also opened in 2022 but shut last October. The unit has remained empty ever since.

You can keep track of the occupied and empty units at some of the city’s main shopping streets with The Courier’s Dundee city centre retail tracker.