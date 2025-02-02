Could American fast-food chain Wendy’s be coming to Dundee?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Dundee

Could American fast-food chain Wendy’s be coming to Dundee?

The popular franchise could be eyeing a move into the former Friday's and Go unit on Reform Street.

By Laura Devlin
Wendy's is expanding its operations in the U.K. Image: Shutterstock.
Wendy's is expanding its operations in the U.K. Image: Shutterstock.

American fast food giant Wendy’s may be eyeing a move to Dundee city centre.

A building warrant application has been submitted to the local authority seeking permission to carry out an internal fit-out of the former Fridays and Go unit.

The Reform Street premises shut last year after the chain went into administration.

Little detail is given in the application, other than the applicant is Nottingham-based QSR Projects.

However, the company is behind a similar application lodged with Aberdeen City Council to refurbish a JD Sports store on Union Street to a Wendy’s Fast Food Outlet.

Fridays and Go on Reform Street.
Fridays and Go on Reform Street shut last year. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson.

And its website details how they work with the world’s leading franchises – including Wendy’s, Burger King and Taco Bell – to help source and procure equipment.

The agent listed on the Dundee application, Reece Parker, is also the same one submitted with a request to Glasgow City Council to create a Wendy’s on Sauchiehall Street.

Wendy’s first opened in the 1960s

Wendy’s is the USA’s third-largest hamburger fast food chain, first opening in Columbus, Ohio, in November 1969.

It opened its first UK stores in the 1990s but subsequently closed them all in 1999. However, four years ago the chain opened in Britain once more.

It is now expanding its operations across the country, with Scotland’s first branch expected to open in Glasgow.

Wendy’s is also looking to open on Union Street in Aberdeen. Image: Ross Parker/SNS Group.

Reform Street is already home to two American fast food outlets: McDonald’s and Taco Bell.

A “world-first” Fridays and Go quick service restaurant also opened in 2022 but shut last October. The unit has remained empty ever since.

You can keep track of the occupied and empty units at some of the city’s main shopping streets with The Courier’s Dundee city centre retail tracker.

More from Dundee

Wendy's is expanding its operations in the U.K. Image: Shutterstock.
Dundee council chief refuses to reveal Olympia repair list – because they are ‘refurbishments’
Wendy's is expanding its operations in the U.K. Image: Shutterstock.
Man, 43, charged after pair attacked by dog in Dundee
2
Police and paramedics at the scene after a man died in Dundee city centre
Death of man in Dundee city centre not thought to be suspicious
Wendy's is expanding its operations in the U.K. Image: Shutterstock.
Budding Fife soldier caught running £20k cocaine operation at Dundee flat
Gary Barlow will appear at the Caird Hall
15 famous faces and acts appearing at Dundee's music venues in 2025
Wendy's is expanding its operations in the U.K. Image: Shutterstock.
Super-ASBOs for Dundee dealers who whinged about impact of Covid
Part of Victoria Road in Dundee city centre was taped off by police.
Man dies after emergency services called to Dundee city centre street
Wendy's is expanding its operations in the U.K. Image: Shutterstock.
Major disruption to Dundee and Fife trains due to broken rail
2
Dundee Sheriff Court
Tooled-up Dundee dad lunged at cops with knife and screwdriver after two-day drug binge
Ocean Color Scene will headline the gig at Slessor Gardens in Dundee
Ocean Colour Scene and The Fratellis to play new Dundee Waterfront music festival

Conversation