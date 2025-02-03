Petrol stations asked to halt cash fuel sales over gang-war Dundee care fires

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Petrol stations asked to halt cash fuel sales over gang-war Dundee care fires

A new police report reveals there was 35 cars set on fire between October and December last year.

By Laura Devlin
One burnt-out car on Charleston Drive.
One burnt-out car on Charleston Drive. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson

Dundee police chiefs say they are asking petrol stations to halt cash fuel sales amid a “significant spike” in the number of cars being deliberately set on fire across the city.

A new report reveals that between October and December last year, 35 vehicle fire-raisings were recorded in Dundee.

The majority of these, police say, were linked to disputes between criminal associates.

Others were connected to the commission of acquisitive crime or set alight to destroy forensic evidence gathering opportunities.

A “small proportion” were assessed as domestic abuse related and a number were set alight after vehicles have been abandoned in public locations for a considerable time.

A car was set alight on Gourdie Street earlier this month. Ellidh Aitken/DC Thomson.

To address the problem, police say they are working with petrol stations to request that they scrutinise fuel sales and ask, where possible, to only accept credit card sales.

The report from Chief Superintendent Nicola Russell also said all vehicle fire-raisings are subject to review by detective officers to maximise evidence recovery.

Offences with obvious links to criminal disputes or domestic abuse are also pursued by CID.

As a result of their investigations, one man was reported for five separate vehicle fires.

Separately, two teenagers were also reported to the Youth Justice Assessor over two fires.

The aftermath of car fire on Charleston Drive, Dundee last year. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson.

This, the reports details, is to maximise detection opportunities and deter potential offenders.

Chief Superintendent Russell concludes that whilst vehicle fire-raising is a “complex issue”, the risk to the wider public is relatively low and no victim or member of the public has been injured because of these offences.

Councillors on the local authority’s scrutiny committee will review the report when they meet next week.

Conversation