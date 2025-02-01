Dundee Death of man in Dundee city centre not thought to be suspicious Emergency services were called to Victoria Road on Friday. By Andrew Robson February 1 2025, 1:15pm February 1 2025, 1:15pm Share Death of man in Dundee city centre not thought to be suspicious Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/dundee/5173687/death-man-victoria-road-dundee-not-suspicious/ Copy Link 0 comment Paramedics raced to the scene on Friday. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson Police say the death of a man in Dundee city centre is not thought to be suspicious. Emergency services raced to the junction with Victoria Road and Bell Street at around 11am on Friday. Several police vehicles and two ambulances were called to the scene, where a man was pronounced dead. Part of Victoria Road in Dundee city centre was taped off by police. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson The street was taped off at around 11.30am with cars and pedestrians being turned away. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 11am on Friday we were called to Bell Street, Dundee where a man was pronounced dead. “The death is being treated as unexplained, pending further inquiries, but there is not believed to be any suspicious circumstances.”
