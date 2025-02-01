Death of man in Dundee city centre not thought to be suspicious

Police say the death of a man in Dundee city centre is not thought to be suspicious.

Emergency services raced to the junction with Victoria Road and Bell Street at around 11am on Friday.

Several police vehicles and two ambulances were called to the scene, where a man was pronounced dead.

The street was taped off at around 11.30am with cars and pedestrians being turned away.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 11am on Friday we were called to Bell Street, Dundee where a man was pronounced dead.

“The death is being treated as unexplained, pending further inquiries, but there is not believed to be any suspicious circumstances.”