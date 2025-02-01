Dundee Man, 43, charged after pair attacked by dog in Dundee A man, 72, required hospital treatment after the attack while the woman didn't need medical attention By Lindsey Hamilton February 1 2025, 5:54pm February 1 2025, 5:54pm Share Man, 43, charged after pair attacked by dog in Dundee Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/dundee/5173761/dog-attack-dundee-2/ Copy Link 0 comment Two people have been injured in a dog attack in Greendykes Road, Dundee. Image: Google Maps A man, 43, has been arrested and charged after two people were attacked by a dog in Dundee. A man, 72, was taken to hospital for treatment. A woman, 73, did not require medical treatment. Police Scotland said the incident happened at 2.10am on Sunday, January 26. Following enquiries a warrant was executed at a property on Greendykes Road around 1.45pm on Saturday, February 1, and a dog was removed from a property. A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.
Conversation