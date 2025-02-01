Man, 43, charged after pair attacked by dog in Dundee

A man, 43, has been arrested and charged after two people were attacked by a dog in Dundee.

A man, 72, was taken to hospital for treatment.

A woman, 73, did not require medical treatment.

Police Scotland said the incident happened at 2.10am on Sunday, January 26.

Following enquiries a warrant was executed at a property on Greendykes Road around 1.45pm on Saturday, February 1, and a dog was removed from a property.

A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.